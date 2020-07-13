NBA players throughout the league will promote Black Lives Matter with messages of racial equality and social justice on their jerseys when play resumes later this month at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday he has chosen not to participate, but at least three members of the Kings organization have joined the movement.
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said he chose “Anti-Racist” from the list of the NBA’s approved messages. Kent Bazemore chose “Education Reform.” Marvin Bagley III chose “Freedom.”
Fox and Bagley discussed their choices in a Zoom call with reporters Saturday following the team’s second practice inside the NBA bubble.
“I picked Freedom,” Bagley said. “That’s what’s going to be on my jersey. That one words means a lot to me, whenever I see it or hear it. There’s a lot going on, and with all of this going on, until African Americans have an equal playing field, we’re not free.”
Fox said he made his choice following discussions with Bazemore.
“Baze was talking about education reform and things like that, and I think it’s all racism — blatant racism or systematic racism — so that’s why I picked anti-racist for my jersey,” Fox said. “I think it touches a lot of bases.”
Kings coach Luke Walton said the organization supports whatever decisions its players makes.
“A change needs to happen,” Walton said. “The way I was raised, you stand up for what you believe in, and the players more so now than ever have a platform to speak on, and we encourage our players as individuals to stand up for what they believe in. As a team, I think the Sacramento Kings do a really nice job of getting out and getting involved in the community as well. We want to make sure our players know we’re supportive. We don’t force anyone to say anything, but for whatever points need to be made we’re here for them and I think we all agree there’s a lot of change that needs to happen for us to continue moving in the right direction.”
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed last month to give each player the option of replacing the nameplate on his jersey with one of 29 approved social justice messages. The list includes Black Lives Matter, Say Their Names, Vote, I Can’t Breathe, Justice, Peace, Equality and Freedom.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver, who penned an essay on racism and white privilege in April, has chosen to put “Black Lives Matter” on his jersey, according to Yahoo Sports.
James said he chose not to use one of the approved slogans, explaining he will continue to sport his last name on the back of his jersey while supporting social justice issues in other ways. James said he had slogan ideas he would have considered putting on his jersey, but he was not consulted regarding the list of approved messages, although he said he wasn’t bothered by that.
“I actually didn’t go with a name on the back of my jersey, and it’s no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players,” James said during a Zoom call with reporters Saturday. “I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. … I would have loved to have a say so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn’t a part of that process, and that’s OK.”
The NBA Commissioner is a weakling and a puppet. From the article above: ““Baze was talking about education reform and things like that, and I think it’s all racism — blatant racism or systematic racism”. Hey Baze, the Washington DC Schools get over $29,000 per student, which is the most in the nation and that school system is a big failure. So Baze, by not getting educated, you and your ilk are systemic racists, who put a burden on those people that work. How is that for a dose of reality, Baze. Of course there is LeBron, who hates our Country, but LeBron is in love with communist China!!!!!!!! How is that for being “racist”??????
“Black Lives Matter” IS NOT about saving black lives. It is a Hate group.
“Yusra Khogali, leader of the “anti-racist” Black Lives Matter movement,
does not hide ……her hatred of white people….. in her comments on social media.
“BLM leader: Whites are subhuman ‘genetic defects’
https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/blm-leader-whites-subhuman-genetic-defects/?utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR20vork4aDipQD0fq7zK5gCG-yqyUNG8O6F5Vzc1e_BoceIJ5PGfj74cYQ
” It (Black Lives Matter) has announced that its focuses also include police brutality, transgender rights, gay rights, disrupting the nuclear family and freeing Palestine, among other diverse topics.”
We can see that “Black Lives Matter” IS NOT about saving black lives. It is nothing but a Dishonorable, Dishonest political LGBTQ Hate Con!……
You are being SUCKERED into supporting a Racist LGBTQ Hate organization that is being supported by the demonic, dishonorable, dishonest hateful Democrat Party.
BLM donations go toward a rainbow of Leftist causes like LGBT, the Biden campaign, etc.
Odd how none of these various causes include reducing black-on-black violence. No, that’s totally different and has nothing at all to do with BLM.
Because on the Left, black lives really don’t matter. It’s just another cash cow scam used to translate anger and hatred (that they caused) into profit for them. If the money ever went to saving black lives, then the anger and hatred levels would be reduced and the profits would dry up.
Financially, it makes no sense to treat black people the right way.
And isn’t this the exact same reason the Dems in the South didn’t want to end slavery? Just saying.
The NBA can go to China and wear those badges. This is where there heart is, in the ideology and pocketbook of the Chinese Communists.
Black lives matter movement is the American equivalent of Mao’s Red Brigades and the current political climate the same as his cultural revolution where millions filled the streets in displays of support, then perished in prisons under torture. and mind reorganization. Same as Stalin’s purges of political enemies and Nazi German book burnings of past European cultural and figures, as Mao did to destroy in China in the 60’s their past cultures and history. When Hitler got elected and Hindenburg died he eliminated the office of President and took over total control of the Police and Army, first TRANSFORMING the police by his volunteer Sa and SS people being brought in as volunteers who used police files to target, kill and torture political opponents. Joe Biden is a Hindenburg awaiting to happen. Those blacks who elect such people into power will be first to be identified as newly minted political opponents and get eliminated themselves,,,,wearing their BLM tee shirts and mutton-headed socialist slogans no doubt.
Never really did like b-ball anyway. This just guarantees I never stop on a b-ball channel.
On a different point. Many states and countries exact taxes for money earned while on their soil. I hope China soaks them for every possible penny.
Really? The NBA needs to stay in their lane! We view sports and HATE whenever it is a platform to spew your hatred of this beautiful and patriotic country! If you don’t like the way it is, it’s very simple, MOVE! I wonder how much you would love your sport in a communist country?
Won’t watch a bunch of unamerican uneducated ungrateful subhuman creatures bouncing a ball. Go to China you traitors..You make me sick.
I won’t be watching them to see their communist propaganda. They are more beholden to China than to the USA anyway.
BLM is a marxist/communist hate/terrorist organization that funnels money to the DNC. Only idiots and communists, (I know, I’m repeating myself) support BLM. The NBA, by supporting this group, proves they do not belong in the USA.
What’s going to happen if a player comes out with “Trump 2020”???
He won’t be allowed to. It’s not on the approved list. If he tries, he’ll be benched, suspended, or fired. So much for their claim that “we encourage our players as individuals to stand up for what they believe in.”
That is one time I would tune in to watch.
I guess it will be just NHL Hockey this year for me, at this point. If the USA has been so terribly rotten to these NFL and NBA players, what are they still doing here? They need to get their rumps to China or Venezuela. IF OUR Nation is so racist, what was with Obama serving eight years? Jussie Smollett had to manufacture his racism, just as did the politician Jonathan Lopez. Wake up America to what’s really going on. The Marxists are working on taking your Country.
Enough already. Never in the history of the world has a race of people (blacks) been given what blacks in the US have. They have nothing what so ever to complain about. From affirmative action to welfare to free housing they have been given advantage over whites for the past two plus decades. It is way past time for all of this to stop. Many blacks in this nation have prospered and live exemplary lives but a bunch of overpaid basketball players now demand more than the millions they are paid. Just shut up and play the game or shut up and move to another nation such as Liberia where I’m sure they will bend over backwards to appease you all.
Oh, pls. Those guys should be wearing shirts that say: Very Privileged Black Person or Supremely Rich Black Victim of Racist White Supremacy – Go Figure.
Can’t have equality or justice, racial, social or otherwise, when elected officials & judges refuse to enforce laws against black criminals or Dem Party / Soros funded political terrorists rampaging in the streets & schools or the multi millions of foreign Socialist indoctrinated / criminal illegal aliens who are sucking US citizens dry.
Pro sports can save their “messages” and “songs”. I will just Take a Knee and tune them out!
I am fed up with all the in your face messages from over paid fools of all colors!
As I have said many times, I never was a big basketball fan. If I watched a game at all it was the Championships. This past few years I just had no desire to watch. Now sports is being ruined by political correctness. I don’t even care who wins.
Politics does not belong in professional or amateur sporting events. I am not amused by these shameless grandstanding prime-donas. If they want to make a political statement, I am sure the media would gladly give them air time on their networks. Politics has ruined The Oscars, The Emmy’s, the Grammys, the Miss Universe and the Miss America Pageants. Now money and politics is taking its toll on Professional and Collegiate Sports.
I haven’t gone to a professional or college game in years. If I want to watch them, I prefer to do it in the comforts of my home. At home I can turn them off or not turn them on at all. At home, I don’t have to pay those outrageous prices for tickets along with the outrageous cost of hot dogs, popcorn and drinks.
Don’t forget the $10-12 beers!
“[W]e encourage our players as individuals to stand up for what they believe in.” Yeah, right. As long as they “believe in” what they’re told to believe in.
Done with professional sports. BLM is a terrorist anti American hate group. Anyone who supports BLM is a racist!
Let’s just shut down all professional sports. This is supposed to be entertainment not politics!
We were doing fine in America and the Obama got elected. Shame on us.
Today everything has to about racist politics, games are not played for fun, for the sport of it, be to make social statements! It’s ruined the enjoyment of watching anything on television. It will be curious to see what happens when some members of a team disagree what’s displayed by other members of that team. What then? Will teams have to be divided into squads be preferences: Democrat or Republican, black or white, straight or transgender, the combinations are endless and ludicrous! The idea of one nation coming together was a dream espoused over sixty years ago, that dream is now a nightmare of separation and hostility.
what is an NBA? i remember when we had professional basketball….. is this NBA a wayward antifa/blm “protest”?
just a disgrace… please do not watch or support this anti american organization of morons
BLM is simply a bad organization, actively working to harm all americans… their supporters are ignorant
since when is promoting socialism and racism a good thing for our country
BLM is a hate group and it is doing great damage to ALL Americans; they fully support destroying the nuclear family when single parent homes are the single biggest issue in black america.. and can you imagine what will happen in black america with no police
we all need to wake up
boycott the nba
Yes, what a shame. The infiltration of political group-think messages wrecks the whole concept of entertainment. This applies to movies and TV, but is especially true with venues where large captive audiences watch sports and concerts. I fully expect to turn off football (anthem-kneeling) and basketball (jerseys with PC messages) this year. I watch sports to feel excited and energized, not to have lame virtue-signaling millionaires try to make me swallow their partisan baloney.
My TV will not be showing people playing a game coming into my home with idiotic statements on their uniforms. They are paid to entertain me by playing a kids game called ” Hoops”. Not to wear dumb statements that mean nothing , do nothing for those so – called causes and support people I would never allow in my home. Blue Lives Matter to ME and because I am an American , All Lives Matter….
Professional sports is all about money – nothing else. Money talks and by being on the “right” side of the current political situation they think they are protecting their fan base. I’ve decided to only show support for those still keeping to the true non-political position they have held for decades. So far that still includes Rodeo. I went to the “World Oldest Rodeo” in Prescott over the 4Th, and the crowd was overwhelmingly patriotic. Everyone stood for the National Anthem, everyone removed their hats and most sung along. When Old Glory was presented all stood and cheered. I was one in a crowd of “Deplorables” and proud of it……..