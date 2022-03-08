Leopolis, Ukraine, Mar 8 (EFE).- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video filmed in his office in capital Kyiv for the first time since the Russian invasion last month, sending a message that “I am not afraid of anyone.”

Zelenskyy defiantly said he was not hiding anywhere and was staying put in the Ukrainian capital to direct his defense against the Russian military offensive.

The video filmed on Monday evening begins with a view of the Kyiv neighborhood, housing government offices.

“Here is the evening Kyiv. Our office. Monday evening. You know, we used to say Monday is a hard day,” Zelenskyy said.

“There is a war in the country. So every day is Monday. And now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that. Today is the 12th. 12th evening of our struggle. Our defense.”

He said he and his government were all on the ground and working, and everyone was where they should be.

“I am in Kyiv. My team is with me,” he added.

“Now I will say one thing: I stay here. I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I am not hiding. And I am not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this patriotic war of ours.”

Zelenskyy spoke about an agreement with Russia to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.

“Did it work? Russian tanks worked instead,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader said the Russian forces “even mined the road, which was to transport food and medicine for people and children in Mariupol” in the south of the country.

He alleged that the Russian forces “even destroy the buses that have to take people out.”

He said negotiations with Russia to stop the war would continue after the third round on Monday in Belarus.

“I would like to say – the third and final. But we are realists. So we will talk. We will insist on negotiations until we find a way to tell our people and the world: this is how we will come to peace,” he said. EFE

