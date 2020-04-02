NEW YORK – The novel coronavirus outbreak in New York City has taken a major toll on workers in health care, mass transit, and public safety, including the New York City Police Department.

The department reported on Tuesday that 1,048 uniformed members and 145 civilian employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 5,600 officers (about 15.6% of its uniformed workforce) were out sick on Tuesday—more cops than serve in the entire Houston Police Department.

The NYPD, with more than 36,000 sworn members, is the largest police department, by far, in the United States.

In the past week, we’ve lost 5 members of our NYPD family in the war with #COVID19. Today, the men & women of the NYPD continue to fight, & vow to #NeverForget our fallen: Det Cedric Dixon SPAA Gwendolyn King PAA Giacomina Barr-Brown SSA Sabrina Jefferson CA Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/aOI2swVDkw — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 31, 2020

