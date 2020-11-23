Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick sent a memo to personnel on Thursday ahead of the holiday season telling his department that officers will no longer respond to complaints about gathering limits, social distancing or face mask compliance, unless it is “an egregious violation such as a packed house party.”

”By no means is this a defiance to the Governor’s orders as I do believe we all have to do our part to end this pandemic, ” Kudrick wrote in the memo. “However, we the police will not be used to carry out orders I feel are detrimental to our relationship with our community. Or, will put officers in a no-win predicament such as being called for a social distancing or mask complaint. Although justified in our enforcement, the perception will be the opposite and majority support will be lacking.”

This is an excerpt. Go to NJ.com for more…

Chief Kudrick explains his position further…

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com