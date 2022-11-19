(The Center Square) – San Francisco city officials announced Wednesday they would launch a new guaranteed income program for the city’s transgender community.
The program, dubbed the Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT), will provide 55, low-income transgender city residents with $1,200 each month for up to 18 months. The pilot program is the first of its kind for trans individuals in the city, though San Francisco has launched several other programs in recent years.
“Our Guaranteed Income Programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up. We will keep building on programs like this to provide those in the greatest need with the financial resources and services to help them thrive.”
According to the 2015 U.S. Trans Survey, 33% of trans Californians were living in poverty, a rate that was higher than the general population’s poverty rate of 12%. City officials said the individuals selected for the program will receive temporary income and “wrap-around direct services” like gender affirming health care, case management and financial coaching.
The city allocated $2 million over two years for the program, and it was funded as part of the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development budget in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the mayor’s office.
The GIFT program will be the third guaranteed income framework the city has launched in recent years. In 2020, the city launched a program to offer $1,000 monthly payments to qualifying pregnant people who were Black or Pacific Islander starting in the first trimester and lasting through two years postpartum. Then, in 2021, the city launched a pilot program to offer $1,000 monthly payments for up to 18 months to San Francisco artists impacted by the pandemic.
Applications for the GIFT program are being accepted now through Dec. 15.
San Francisco is not the only city in California rolling out the program. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times reported that city of Palm Springs opted to allocate $200,000 for a guaranteed income pilot program for transgender and nonbinary residents.
Transgender adults in California have about the same poverty and education levels as people who identify as the gender they were assigned at birth, but they are more likely to be white and to be struggling with suicidal impulses, according to a new UCLA study.
The report, which is being released Tuesday as part of UCLA’s annual California Health Interview Survey, found that there are an estimated 92,000 transgender adults in California, or 0.35 percent of the state’s over-18 population. San Francisco with the highest proportion of 0.70%.
Other findings were unexpected. They included the narrow differences in poverty levels between transgender and cisgender adults — those who identify with their birth-assigned gender. Thirty-two percent of transgender adults live below the poverty line, the survey indicated, compared with 28 percent of cisgender adults.
If you’re homeless in San Francisco, it may help not to identify as male or female.
Yesterday, the mayor announced a new project. San Francisco will be the first U.S. city to commit to ending transgender homelessness.
Never mind that total homelessness is at levels unseen just 10 years ago. Forget about the drug crisis and overdose deaths that have reached record highs in recent years, accounting for 82% of the city’s homeless deaths during the COVID lockdown. The mayor has a plan.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced yesterday that her two-year budget proposal will include $6.5 million to end transgender homelessness by 2027. Of this, $6 million will go directly toward short-term rental subsidies, financial assistance, and funding for “non-profit providers serving TGNC residents.”
Also included in the proposal are 150 long-term housing subsidies; a new “Permanent Supportive Housing” site for TGNC, LGBT, and transition-age youth; and $500,000 for TGNC “behavioral health services.”
