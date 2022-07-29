The Democratic polls pitching ahead to the 2024 presidential race are popping for anyone but President Biden.
The usually loyal CNN posted a survey Tuesday stating 32% of Democrats don’t want Biden to be re-elected; 24% worry a Republican will thump him, and 19% see other reasons he should retire.
A University of New Hampshire survey out this week places Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg one point ahead of Biden 17% to 16% in a mock race for the Oval Office — basically, a statistical dead heat.
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is next at 10%, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in her rear-view mirror at 9%, the UNH poll shows.
“President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election,” said Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center. A whopping 74% of Democrats surveyed don’t want Biden to run again, Smith adds in a release.
Support for Biden has dropped like a rock as inflation eats away at family budgets — Biden enjoyed 74% support in the Granite State a year ago, 54% in June and now 31%, the UNH poll shows.
“Most Americans are discontented with the state of the country and the economy,” the CNN survey adds. “The Biden administration is struggling to get a handle on inflation that has risen to 40-year highs and left millions of Americans struggling with high prices of essentials like food, housing and gas.”
It’s not looking good for the incumbent.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.
Higher mortgage rates are cooling home sales and credit card rates could also soon climb.
A Real Clear Politics average places Biden’s approval rating at a dismal 37%.
There’s still time for him to rebound — or tumble further down the hill.
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Dang, Doesn’t the Treasonous socialist Democrat Party have ANY qualified, honorable, respectable people to run for president in 2024??
When we elect Godless, dishonest, immoral, hateful self-righteous, self-serving representatives like the corrupt puppet Joe Biden, Tinkerbell PinocchiObama, the hateful Nancy Pelosi, racist Maxine Waters, Liar Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Camel toe Kamala Harris, Bimbo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Muslim Ilhan Omar, squaw Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate the citizens? No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
Vote ALL Democrats and RINOs OUT of Office everywhere. Return this country to we the people and by the people.
IF they were honorable, respectable and qualified, THEY WOULDN’T be dems!
AMEN to that!!!!
We can only hope that Pete (Alfred E. Neuman) Buttigieg is the democrat nominee in the next election. I can’t imagine an inepter candidate (with the exception of Kamala, (the laughing hyena Vice President).
but he is a gay man and that makes him special in liberal eyes.
makes me wanna hurl.
Yup. He ticks that ever so prevalent LGBTQ wicket.
Well By 1943 7.7 Million people supported the NAZI’s, which comes to around 10% up from 3,3 million in 1933. It takes a village to raise a child but it only takes about 10% to screw up a country when National Socialism is at stake. History is repeating itself.
I was royally ticked off at the photo of the son of the Malta Marxist’s lounging in a bed with his husband and their new born child. No, I don’t think gays shouldn’t raise children, but as a woman, mother of two, I resent the photo-op making an amazing life event into a boys night out party. Kidney stones might be a similar occasion, do I wish that on them….maybe!. The Marxist’s raised son of a Norte Dame professor and Joe Biden, perpetual politician have about the same appeal as I am concerned….none.