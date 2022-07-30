(The Center Square) – A gun rights group is suing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in federal court seeking to overturn the state’s ban on gun magazines that hold over 15 rounds.

The National Federation for Gun Rights, the national affiliate of the Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), is challenging the magazine ban following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Pistol & Rifle Association v. Bruen which overturned New York’s “proper cause” requirement for gun owners to acquire a pistol license.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners previously challenged a new law in the town of Superior that outlawed the sale of semi-automatic rifles. A court granted a temporary restraining order preventing the town from enforcing the measure.