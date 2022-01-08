Pope Francis on Wednesday criticized people who choose to have pets instead of children as selfish.
Speaking to a general audience about St. Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, Pope Francis said that Joseph’s decision to raise Jesus is “among the highest forms of love” while stating those who adopt pets instead of children contribute to a loss of “humanity.”
“We see that people do not want to have children, or just one and no more. And many, many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they have just one — but they have two dogs, two cats … Yes, dogs and cats take the place of children,” the pope said. “Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but it is the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood diminishes us, it takes away our humanity. And in this way civilization becomes aged and without humanity, because it loses the richness of fatherhood and motherhood. And our homeland suffers, as it does not have children.”
Pope Francis went on to say that people become parents by taking up responsibility for their children.
“Fathers are not born, but made,” he said. “A man does not become a father simply by bringing a child into the world, but by taking up the responsibility to care for that child. Whenever a man accepts responsibility for the life of another, in some way he becomes a father to that person.”
He added that couples who have children biologically should consider adoption.
“How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them,” he said. “Having a child is always a risk, either naturally or by adoption. But it is riskier to not have them. It is riskier to deny fatherhood, or to deny motherhood, be it real or spiritual.”
Who in their right mind would want to bring a child into this evil, corrupt and hateful world where a filthy government official will tell them how to live.
This as this Pope hugs and validates abortion promoting Joe Biden and no doubt personally gave him the sacraments last time Joe visited for a religious validation by a socialist leaning pope.
Those who hug and politically enable Liberal politicians like Biden that sanction abortion by the hundreds of millions and treat the American unborn on par with animal shelter euthanasia, contribute to the loss of humanity much more than people who care for and love their pets, which their children see as a template for raising and loving their own children. Next, This lib loving Pope will intercede in overturning Catholic restrictions of adoptions by homosexual parents and perhaps even state it is OK or that it is better convicted child molesters be allowed to adopt children rather than the pets they now own. This pope confuses humanity with anthropomorphism, and as a dog returns to his vomit, so he returns to his liberalism and confusion. Comparing the raising of animals with the raising of children is the first step to worshipping of graven images Like the half-animal Egyptian gods the people of Moses fled from. This pope of Rome forgets wolves raised Romulus and Remus, the founders of that city? The pets I have owned in life were alot more loyal than the Lib woke Washington politicians of today who act like wild animals not humanized pets.
Part 1—Well, Pope, Joseph had animals, too. Let’s examine this humanity thing for a bit.
Raising children is a high calling and a big responsibility. There are couples who have no business having children because they do not understand children and they would be inept as parents. In today’s world, with all of the uncertainties and dangers that exist, there is a lot to consider when contemplating raising children. Everybody in this world isn’t on the same page—there isn’t a consistent standard of morals, values, and faith by which we all live.
There are children brought into this world every day in the most tenuous of circumstances. I read all the time about—even infants—being kicked, beaten, deprived of food and water, shot—no child deserves that—and the perpetrators quite often are the “parents”. Of course, there are plenty of people who abuse their pets, too. So, it isn’t so much a matter of which one we choose to raise and care for—maybe both—but in how they are perceived and the heart of the one(s) caring for them.
Part 2—Human life and animal life is a gift from God—and the world would be an empty place without the interaction of both. The monsters in this world—the rioters, the criminals, the murderers, the dictators—they were children at one point—did their parents fail them or did they make a voluntary choice to become what they are? These people have no regard for life—they delight in destroying it. It is a very serious consideration for anyone thinking about having children. Satan rules here, Pope—you can’t lose sight of that.
I don’t need to get a lecture from an out of touch (giving him the benefit of the doubt) pontiff about “humanity” after him telling me morally I need to get vaccinated. Then all the arch dioceses wonder why people are leaving the church in droves. After being over taxed with no money to send children to private school to avoid the libtard indoctrination… people just can afford children.
Once again, poop francis opens his ignorant mouth and proves he has NO grasp of the Scriptures, or of reality in general. How many children have you adopted poop francis?
Goes to prove that even Popes can get infected with the insanity of Liberalism which is as infectious to the innocent mind as COVID, and just the ideology of excuses made and finger pointing their own failures in accusations of others they themselves are guilty of. So just how many children has this socialist barren pope made, raised and supported with wealth not redistributed from others to reflect in childbirth the image of his Creator?,,,,,,,Zippity DO dah.
Pope Francis, why do you allow communists in your Church (the communist Democrats)? Communism is antithetical to Christianity! Why do you allow pro abortion / the murder of babies in the womb, communist Democrats in your Church? Human beings that perpetually support the murder of babies in the womb and you Pope Francis, give these murderers of babies, communion. You Pope Francis support open borders, letting gangs, drugs, criminals, child sex traffickers and terrorists into the United States. The question now becomes, why are you the Pope, since you support all of the above evil?