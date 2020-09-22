Joe Biden has resurrected a lie that derailed his campaign in 1987 but the big difference is the national media was doing its job back then.

Biden and his basement-based presidential campaign have taken quite a bit of heat for the softball questions lobbed at him, when he doesn’t run from reporters, but The Federalist writer Mollie Hemingway picked up on something else at a press conference last week when Biden was asked if he benefitted from “white privilege” as a white male.

“Guys like me were the first in my family to go to college,” he replied.

One problem with that answer, Hemingway pointed out, was Biden was not the first in his family to graduate from college and that lie, in fact, was fact-checked by The New York Times way back in 1987 and helped end then-Sen. Biden’s presidential campaign.

And it wasn’t the only thing about his schooling Biden got wrong back in ’87.

“I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship,” Biden famously lectured a voter. “Went back to law school and, in fact, ended up in the top half of my class. I was the Outstanding Student in the political science department at the end of my year. I graduated with three degrees from undergraudate school and 165 credits — only needed 123 credits.”

That claim was later rebutted, point by point, by ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson in an evening broadcast.

“Newsweek says Biden actually went to school on a half scholarship, ended up near the bottom of his class, and won only one degree, not three,” Donaldson matter-of-factly explained.

“Bye, Bye Biden,” a “Crossfire” panelist said at the time. “He may not know it yet but I think this is going to be very difficult for him to recover.”

Hemingway has observed it was quite a different time back then since the fact-checkers have mostly checked out when it comes to Biden.

There is one correlation between now and then, however: Biden told Newsweek at the time that his memory had failed him.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.