A former Republican leader is suggesting that a group of Bush administration alums who have formed a super PAC to help Joe Biden are still carrying a grudge from the 2016 election.

The Federal Election Commission recently received the paperwork from former members of the George W. Bush administration to form a super PAC called “43 Alumni for Biden.” Many Bush family members aren’t fans of President Donald Trump, who defeated former Florida Governor Jeb Bush during the 2016 GOP primary campaign.

The super PAC has not yet revealed what it specifically intends to do to help Biden, who for most of the past three months has been holed up in his basement during the coronavirus outbreak. Regardless, he has pretty much sewed up the Democratic presidential nomination.

OneNewsNow spoke with Cathie Adams, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, about the pro-Biden PAC.

“I think that we’re looking at a group of individuals who are very unhappy because they were very fast at work creating what they wanted to be a new world order,” she states. “And we also know that George W. Bush [the 43rd president] joined with his father [the 41st president] to write an anti-Trump book. Of course, he never said a thing about [former President Barack] Obama.”

Adams continues: “But the new world order was being advanced under both Republicans and Democrats until Donald Trump was elected. This is all about the new world order, isn’t it?”

But Adams contends that when it comes to voting, the American people won’t be swayed by this super PAC. “I really do believe that people are going to be listening to the man who has common sense, the man who is unafraid to hold his Bible up and to walk across the White House lawn to a church and pray for our nation,” she offers.

The paperwork filed with the FEC lists Karen Kirksey as the PAC’s custodian of records and treasurer. According to The Hill, Kirksey is a former Treasury Department official from the Bush administration.

