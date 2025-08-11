Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Australia and European nations of “marching into that rabbit hole” by recognising a Palestinian state, calling the move “disappointing” and “shameful.”

In a press conference held on Aug. 10, he said such steps would not bring peace and warned, “We will not commit national suicide to get a good op-ed for two minutes.”

The statement comes after the Australia Labor government opposed the Israeli security cabinet’s plan to take control of Gaza City, which also follows a broader move by Western countries to recognise the Palestine state.

Prime Minister Netanyahu during the conference reaffirmed his government’s plans arguing it was “the best way to end the war” despite warnings from international leaders that it would worsen the humanitarian crisis.

He said if other governments faced a similar threat like Hamas, they would do the same.

“They know what they would do if they’re right next to Melbourne, right next to Sydney, you have this horrific attacks. I think you would do at least what we’re doing probably maybe not as efficiently and as precisely as we’re doing it,” he said.

Since Israel’s military campaign began after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed. Nearly 200 more, including many children, have reportedly died from starvation.

No Link Between Peace and Statehood

Netanyahu challenged the view that the absence of a Palestinian statehood is the main barrier to peace, saying Palestinians had repeatedly refused offers for their own recognised territory, including the U.N. partition plan.

“They turned it down because the Palestinians are not about creating a state, they’re about destroying a state,” he said.

Wong Warns Against Military Takeover

Australia’s Labor Foreign Minister Penny Wong had warned taking over Gaza City would breach international law.

“Australia calls on Israel to not go down this path, which will only worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” Wong said.

She reiterated Australia’s support for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, unimpeded humanitarian aid, and a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living “side-by-side in peace and security within internationally-recognised borders.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron last week discussed Gaza in a phone call, reaffirming their backing for humanitarian aid and a two-state solution.

Opposition, Jewish Leaders Back Israel’s Position

Meanwhile, Shadow Industry Minister Alex Hawke told ABC Radio National that Israel “has a right to defend its citizens and its border” but noted the civilian toll was troubling.

He said removing Hamas was essential for establishing a legitimate government in Gaza.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-CEO Alex Ryvchin welcomed Netanyahu’s stance, saying Hamas’s refusal to lay down arms left “no choice but to complete the job militarily.”

He predicted Australia would join Canada, France, and the UK in recognising a Palestinian state, potentially at the U.N. General Assembly in September, contingent on the release of remaining hostages.