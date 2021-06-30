Here we go again.

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to turn into the dominant strain in the U.S., Los Angeles County is urging people, even the fully vaccinated, to continue wearing masks indoors, especially in more crowded areas where the vaccination status of others in unknown.

“Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits,” the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said in a statement Monday.

Health officials said nearly half of all COVID infections in the county were from the Delta variant, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Nearly all recent COVID cases and deaths in L.A. County have occurred among people who have not been vaccinated, officials said.

“This is a pandemic of unvaccinated people,” Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s public health director, said.

L.A. County reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 1,249,560 positive cases of COVID-19 and 24,480 deaths.

