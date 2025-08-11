Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll continue to call special sessions of the Texas Legislature “for literally years” until Texas Democrats return to the state for a vote on redistricting.

“I’m authorized to call a special session every 30 days. It lasts 30 days. And as soon as this one is over, I’m gonna call another one, then another one, then another, then another one,” Abbott said during an Aug. 10 interview on “Fox News Sunday,” amid the ongoing standoff with at least 51 Democrats who have left the state.

The Democrats oppose the outcome of a would-be vote in the Republican-dominated state Legislature to advance redrawn congressional maps that are expected to increase the Republicans majority in the state’s federal House delegation in the midterm elections. The Texas state Constitution requires at least two-thirds of lawmakers be present to conduct official business.

They face the threat of arrest and forced attendance of the Legislature if they return, pending a deal with Texas Republicans to move forward on the issue.

Abbott, alongside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has threatened arrests and potential criminal charges for Democrats who don’t return to the state. Abbott indicated that he intends to stand firm on those threats.

“If they show back up in the state of Texas, they will be arrested and taken to the Capitol. If they want to evade that arrest, they’re gonna have to stay outside of the state of Texas for literally years,” he said.

So long as the Texas House is in session, any lawmaker within the state who’s not in attendance—depriving the body of a quorum to conduct official business—can be compelled by authorities to attend the session.

Abbott’s promise to continue to call special sessions will mean that Texas Democrats who stand opposed to allowing the House to meet quorum may remain in self-exile from the state.

It’s not the only challenge that they face, however.

Abbott reiterated his threats during the Aug. 10 interview to pursue removal from office for Democrats involved in the walkout.

“We have a situation where lawmakers are violating the law in Article 3 of the Texas Constitution where they are required to act on bills. Because they’re violating that constitutional mandate, that means they are not fulfilling their oath of office, and they can be removed from office in this legal action that I’m taking,” Abbott said.

In June, Abbott called a special session of the Legislature to consider, among other issues, the state’s congressional maps.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has warned the state that several of its districts may be illegal under the Voting Rights Act.

Trump has been candid that he hopes Republicans may be able to pick up as many as five House seats through what he described on July 15 as a “simple redrawing.” Such gains could help him avoid the “six-year slump” that plagues many presidents during their second terms.

On Aug. 2, a Texas House committee advanced legislation that would redo the state’s congressional map. The next day, enough Democrats fled Texas to deprive the Legislature of a quorum—after weeks of threatening to make such a move.

That means 100 members of the 150-member state House must be present. Democrats hold 62 seats in the chamber. On Aug. 4, only six Democrats were still present to vote on a resolution to arrest their out-of-state colleagues, indicating that around 56 have left the state.

Abbott and Paxton have raised the threat of pressing felony bribery charges against Democrats involved in the standoff, and seeking the extradition of these lawmakers back to the state.

Many of these have fled to Illinois and New York, where they were promised protection by Gov. JB Pritzker and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

According to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the FBI will help track down Democrats who have left the state.

Jackson Richman contributed to this report.