That next hair cut from a professional might just be a few weeks away.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that hair salons should be able to operate again soon as part of the state’s phased reopening of its economy from the shutdown he issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re within a window of a few weeks,” Newsom said, during his Monday press conference.
Hair salons have become a flashpoint in the struggle to contain coronavirus while allowing businesses to resume modified operations.
The Professional Beauty Federation of California, a trade group headquartered in Sacramento, last week sued the Newsom administration in an attempt to force the governor to allow beauty salons to resume operations.
“If allowed to stand, defendants’ arbitrary orders will continue to violate plaintiffs’ fundamental rights, inflicting irreversible financial and personal harm to more than 500,000 licensed beauty professionals in California,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
That lawsuit was brought by the Center for American Liberty, which is run by Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative attorney and Republican party official.
Salons have been closed since the governor issued his stay-at-home order on March 19.
