The 99-year-old dessert Eskimo Pie will become the latest food brand to undergo a name change.
Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, the company that owns Eskimo Pie, will be renaming the iconic ice cream treat amid a wave of other brands investigating its name or mascot over concerns of racist images or names, according to a report from CNN.
“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” Elizabell Marquez, Dreyer’s’ head of marketing, said in a statement to CNN.
According to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska, Eskimo “is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat.’” The word refers to the Inuit and Yupik people living in Alaska, CNN reported.
The Eskimo Pie joins the rebranding of food groups across the country, including Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s and Cream of Wheat, that have either launched an investigation into their brand or vowed a change.
Good. Get all those “people of color” off all products in the store so we don’t have to look at them anymore.
Because racism is bad.
“we don’t have to look at them anymore”
That is exactly what the morons are fighting for, to be made invisible, to be purged from history
They are just too stupid to see it.
Go for it idiots
Black people? What black people? Never heard of them. What war was fought to free who?
Indigenous people? What indigenous people? Never heard of them. What names of cities and states were named for who?
Wipe every memory of their existence from every book and map ever written
Wake up, you are being played by the Democrats and it is going to cost YOU, big time!
Boy changing the names of “Eskimo Pie, Aunt Jemima, Uncle Bens and Cream of Wheat, will really change what is going on in the inner cities, won’t it liberal loons. Moral decay destroyed the inner cities.