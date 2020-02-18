Twenty-five people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, and 11 of them were children, according to NBC Chicago.
The violent weekend continued a year where the city has seen a rise in shootings and homicides, with over 200 of the former and over 50 of the latter. Though none of the children died from the shootings, three adults were killed during the weekend.
NBC Chicago’s reportsaid that at least three involved an accidental shooting after a kid was playing with or handling a firearm. Those incidents include a 7-year-old girl shooting an 11-year-old boy, a young boy shooting an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy shooting a 14-year-old girl.
A pair of 16-year-old boys were also shot in separate drive-by incidents, and a 17-year-old was shot in his car after another vehicle pulled up next to him. Additionally, a shooting in an apartment building wounded six, including three minors, and a 17-year-old girl was shot after being approached by a group of men who asked if she and her friend wanted to buy drugs, police say.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who’s nine months into her tenure, has called the city’s gun violence a top priority for her administration but has seen mixed results so far in her attempts to combat it.
“People cannot and should not live in neighborhoods that resemble a war zone,” Lightfoot told CBS News ahead of a controversial plan to flood neighborhoods with police over the Fourth of July weekend. But despite that effort, 63 people were still shot.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
They need to eliminate bail money… and way more gun laws… then let ten times more illegal aliens into the city. That’ll fix it.
I trust that you are being sarcastic. They should replace the mayor and police chief with people who will actually crack down a on crime. Send the cops out with instructions to do their job.
Welcome to Liberal Utopia, where everyone has an equal opportunity to die at the hands of criminals.
Hm..children killing children, both accidentally and as gang members – children with access to illegal or sloppily stored guns. Obviously the solution is to take guns away from law abiding citizens who do NOT leave them lying around available to unsupervised 7 year olds. Oh wait. Chicongo already has very strict gun control laws. How about police raiding and disarming known gang members and judges jailing them? Too difficult, compared to harassing solid citizens with more government controls.