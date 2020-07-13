Florida reported 15,300 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the most new positive cases any state has reported on a single day since the onset of the pandemic.
The state far surpassed the previous record of 11,434 new cases — also set by Florida on July 4 — as it has now reported a total of 269,811 cases, the third-highest tally in the nation. Florida also reported 45 new deaths for a death toll of 4,242 — ninth highest in the country.
Florida Department of Health records also showed that laboratories in the state reported a record 142,981 tests on Saturday, up from the previous record of 95,335 on Thursday.
The overall positive rate is 10.5 percent, including 13.62 in tests reported Saturday.
Hospital beds are filling up, including ones in intensive care.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN the county is reaching capacity.
“Our ventilator usage has gone up, close to 200 now, so we definitely had a sharp increase in the number of people going to the hospital,” Gimenez said.
The most recent surge in cases in Florida came as Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks on Saturday.
“Disney, I have no doubt, is going to be a safe environment,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually, like a private party or something like that.”
DeSantis has moved to suspend on-premise consumption of alcohol in bars amid rapidly rising cases but has resisted calls for a statewide mandate requiring the use of masks and other face coverings in public.
“It’s out of control across the state because our governor won’t even tell everybody to wear masks,” Rep. Donna, D-Fla., told CNN. “At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they’re outside. This is an American tragedy.”
The United States leads all nations with 3,271,549 reported cases of COVID-19 and 134,904 deaths related to the virus, according to figures by John’s Hopkins University.
Arizona, Texas and California have also seen new case trends spike. Arizona reported 2,537 new cases on Sunday, ranking seventh in the nation with 122,467 cases. Meanwhile, Texas reported 10,351 new cases for a total 250,462 — fourth highest in the nation of and California reported 8,047 new cases, for the nation’s second highest total at 312,344 of Saturday.
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday he believes “things are going to get worse before they get better” particularly in southern states.
“I think the Southern experience is more likely to mirror Brazil, where you’re likely to see more of an extended plateau once we reach that apex. And you could reach the apex in the next two or three weeks,” he said.
Gottlieb also compared the arc of the outbreak in New York — which still holds the highest case total and death toll in the United States with 401,706 cases and 32,348 — to Italy’s as both were at one point the global epicenter for the virus.
“New York really followed the pattern of Italy, where it was a sharp up, a huge epidemic, but it came down rapidly,” he said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the state had reported 677 new cases and 5 deaths within the past 24 hours, down from 730 positive tests the previous day, declaring the states numbers have remained “low and stable” while expressing concern for the rest of the nation.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Cases.
Don’t.
Mean.
Anything.
Nothing.
Worthless.
Statistic.
Stop.
Scaremongering.
Me.
With.
Cases.
We’re seeing ginormous rises in “cases” just about everywhere but I still don’t know anyone who died of C19. If we get a billion cases of C19 and only 3 deaths, then it’s not a pandemic.
Back in February they horrified us with the number of projected deaths. Those deaths never materialized in anywhere near the scaremongering numbers they were projecting. So now they slithered sideways by scaremongering us with “cases”. So what.
Try finding data on actual deaths over the last few months and you’ll find mostly alarming numbers of cases. Again, so what.
George Floyd died in May. We’re halfway through July. For 1.5 months, the rioters have failed to honor social distancing and they killed more people than C19.
Scamdemic.
Also notice the graphic for this article. It’s a symbol of death.
Death rates haven’t gone up. “Cases” have gone up.
Lying UPI.
135,000 dead in the US out of a population of 350 million.
1) 0.0003 % of the population or 3 in 10,000 deaths.
2) there’s been misreporting e.g. if anyone died in hospital say in child birth but tested positive for Covid it is recorded as a Covid death though the virus may not have been the cause.
3) with mostly elderly victims, loss of productive years does not compare to H1Ni swine flu during Obama’s reign that targeted the young. If someone dies at 89 instead of 90, that’s one year lost whereas if a young adult of 20 dies that’s over half a century of productive years lost.
4) Number of cases up? So what? It depends partly on how many tests are done. If most cases are asymptomatic, have mild symptoms or that of bad flu, the more cases the better as that’s how herd immunity builds up. The more people with immunity, the less likely someone susceptible to a more serious outcome will get it.
5) LAST BUT NOT LEAST. If China had behaved responsibly, barring travel OUT of their petri dish of a country, NONE of the deaths outside China would have occurred. China seeded the virus to every country and its rivals’ major cities through travel, calling anyone who wanted to shut their borders to them “racist”. China protected its own major cities with a total ban on domestic travel, but sent the virus to New York, London etc.
In other news, the Covid death rate is plummeting..
This is the only intelligent way to interpret the data.
Zillions more cases
Only a handful more deaths
The ratio gets better and better