Check out this ad from US Navy veteran Joe Collins who is running against Maxine Waters in California.

Finally someone points out a few facts about this woman.

The ad says it all.

Do you know where I am?

Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion. Do you know where I’m NOT?

Her District. Mansion Maxine Waters doesn’t live in her District — I do. My name is Joe Collins and I’m running for Congress against Maxine Waters. Help Me WIN: https://t.co/K4OcfhUR0E pic.twitter.com/GgnmvSWSq9 — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) October 10, 2020