Check out this ad from US Navy veteran Joe Collins who is running against Maxine Waters in California.
Finally someone points out a few facts about this woman.
The ad says it all.
Do you know where I am?
Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion.
Do you know where I’m NOT?
Her District.
Mansion Maxine Waters doesn’t live in her District — I do.
My name is Joe Collins and I’m running for Congress against Maxine Waters.
Help Me WIN: https://t.co/K4OcfhUR0E pic.twitter.com/GgnmvSWSq9
— Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) October 10, 2020
Get ‘er Joe. Take her down. Any Swamp critters removed is a good thing.