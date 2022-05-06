U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Wednesday that marriage equality and other constitutional rights could soon be in danger if the draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade is finalized.
Speaking in person with The Seattle Times editorial board Wednesday, Pelosi assailed the opinion for “the violence it does to the Constitution” and said it “mocked” Roe v. Wade, privacy and a woman’s right to choose.
“It has an impact beyond a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said. “The next thing could be gay marriage equality, there’s so many other things that once you’ve dispensed with precedent and privacy that they could have the majority to do.”
Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, met with the editorial board as the speaker made several Seattle-area appearances to promote the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief legislation and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress. (The Seattle Times newsroom operates independently of the editorial board.)
Pelosi rattled off statistics — 8 million jobs created in Biden’s presidency, unemployment cut in half, $4.7 billion for roads and $1.8 billion for public transit in Washington from the infrastructure bill — to tout Democratic achievements, as historical midterm patterns and the president’s sagging approval rating could portend Republican victories in November.
But she also expressed faint optimism that the party can salvage parts of Biden’s ambitious safety net and climate agenda that foundered after months of intraparty negotiations last year.
Those policies, originally billed as Build Back Better, are now the subject of negotiations between the White House and the Senate, Pelosi said, where they’ll likely need the support of every Democrat, including holdouts Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Democrats are now trying to salvage parts of the plan, including clean energy tax credits and bolstering the Affordable Care Act.
“We’ll either get them as part of a package now or continue to fight for them as we go into the next election,” Pelosi said. “We did so much with the rescue package, we did so much with infrastructure but because we haven’t finished BBB it’s like well, what have you done for me lately.”
She noted that Democrats’ expansion of the Child Tax Credit in the COVID rescue package drastically cut child poverty — by more than 25%, according to a Columbia University study. But it was a temporary measure and has since expired. And the rescue package didn’t receive a single Republican vote in the House or the Senate.
She praised Republicans for being “good on the Ukraine stuff,” as she pledged that Congress would soon pass additional aid for Ukraine as requested by the president.
But other than that, she was blistering in her critique of the GOP.
“We need a strong Republican Party,” Pelosi said, “not a cult to a thug, which is what we have, what they’re becoming.”
She accused Trump, for his attacks on the news media, of being “a true authoritarian.
“The former president followed the example of Mussolini and Hitler in everything and undermined the value of the press and their dis- or mis-, whichever it is, information campaigns,” she said.
She noted a bill the House passed in March, which would cap insulin prices at $35 a month. It passed with unanimous Democratic support and just 12 Republican votes.
“Why would they be so resentful of the needs of the American people?” she said. “Because they’re in the pocket of pharmaceutical industry. They’re in the pocket of oil and gas, the fossil fuel industry.”
Pelosi also spoke Wednesday in University Place, near Tacoma, to promote a dam removal and bridge replacement project made possible by the new infrastructure bill.
On abortion, Pelosi outlined no plan for House Democrats — who have already passed a bill codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade — beyond building public sentiment against the opinion. The Democratic bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act, has failed to garner even a majority in the Senate, much less the 60 votes it would require to overcome a filibuster.
She said they just have to win “a couple” more Senate seats in November “so that we have enough votes to set aside the filibuster.”
“You know all politics is local, all politics is personal when it comes to this,” she said. “It’s an abomination what they did, you have to read it.
“The very idea that they would be telling women the size, timing or whatever of their family, the personal nature of this is so appalling, and I say that as a devout Catholic,” Pelosi said. “They say to me, ‘Nancy Pelosi thinks she knows more about having babies than the Pope.’ Yes I do. Are you stupid?”
Republicans, she said, would like to talk about how the draft leaked and what the repercussions of the leak might be.
“What I’m telling my members is don’t get hung up on that,” she said. “Forget about that. What we’re talking about that is it’s leaked and this is what it is.”
In a statement immediately after the draft leaked Monday night, Pelosi said that several conservative justices “lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation.”
“Look at that, Kavanaugh saying over and over again, precedent, precedent, precedent,” she said Wednesday, referring to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation hearings.
But, she said, now is not the time to consider any sort of court reform.
“I feel quite strongly that the Republicans would like us talking about expanding the court, talking about this, that and the other thing,” she said. “But for now, for now, we have to just keep our eye completely straight where it needs to be on these people undermining, doing violence to the Constitution, to privacy, to precedent and to women and their personal decisions.”
“They say to me, ‘Nancy Pelosi thinks she knows more about having babies than the Pope.’ Yes I do. Are you stupid?” Well, Nancy—you certainly qualify.
Republicans, she said, would like to talk about how the draft leaked and what the repercussions of the leak might be.
“What I’m telling my members is don’t get hung up on that,” she said. “Forget about that. What we’re talking about that is it’s leaked and this is what it is.” Yeah, Nancy, let’s just ignore any and all attempts by ill-intentioned players whose sole ambition is to subvert Constitutional process in order to shape public opinion. You can’t blame this nor the stolen Presidential election on Republicans, Nancy—both have Democrat fingerprints all over them.
“But for now, for now, we have to just keep our eye completely straight where it needs to be on these people undermining, doing violence to the Constitution, to privacy, to precedent and to women and their personal decisions.” That would be you and the Democrat Party, Nancy.
“We need a strong Republican Party,” Pelosi said, “not a cult to a thug, which is what we have, what they’re becoming.”
“The very idea that they would be telling women the size, timing or whatever of their family, the personal nature of this is so appalling, and I say that as a devout Catholic,” Pelosi said. Please.
This woman has serious psychological issues.
She is a perfect example of why we need term limits and ALL of our so called representatives especially the most powerful including Harris and cognitively declined puppet joe should be tested on a regular basis by a neutral party to see how coherent they are. Look at the way she acts, joe acts, harris acts. We the people who pay their salaries we pay should not have to seriously question their competency.
Nancy proclaims “ “the violence it does to the Constitution” as if it were a living mailable thing instead of a solid document written in stone, which chiselers like Pelosi constantly do violence to by thinking it can be hammered, cycled and chiseled about the edges even into the core, at will to empower her party.
Living Constitution, or loose constructionism, is the claim that the United States Constitution and other constitutions hold a dynamic meaning that evolves and adapts to new circumstances even if the document is not formally amended. New circumstances for Nancy and her party is to imagine things like vote buying divisive abortion rights, not mentioned ANYWHERE in the Constitution to be dreamt up in government enforced power, vote purchased with the innocent blood and sold body parts of our American children in the womb. The 62, million aborted babies legalized by Roe v Wade are viewed as just collateral damage and social sacrifices needed for payment to their secular socialist gods of SELF whom they worship above all others, and pray to in the mirror each morning, and collectively speak to THE PEOPLE from in their corrupted manipulating American medias. This Ghoul can keep her child tax credits, and child tax deductions, government day cares and nests of social child indoctrination of mind and body child molestations,,,,just give us back the lives of our lost American children whose life forces were alive today would have already made American both Great and Good.
Just how many ways and lies can these Desperate clucks of gaggling Democrat chicken Little’s conjure up to convince the American people in fear that the American sky is falling, and the only salvation is to re-elect the same people who brought in the storms and political winds of disaster in the first place .Just what the hell does marriage equality, and the intimidation and segregation of gay children in school have to do with the real topic of discussion, which is “Does Life Trump personal privacy” ignoring the rights of the two other people involved in a one-person deciding abortion, namely the rights of the father and the child itself. These Femi-Nazis can conjure up more false scenarios of social death and destruction to control the votes of THE PEOPLE, than what the real mind manipulating propaganda Nazi’s conjured up in reality. AGAIN, all they have to offer is fear itself, a sure sign of a desperate party, desperate to divert attention from the real and actual mistrust in governance now perpetrated upon THE PEOPLE, they are as guilty of, as the doctors who slice and dice our innocent babies from our American wombs, and even once outside the American wombs, if many were given the government blessed power to do it. These people are deceptive ghouls disguised as protective Social Gods, and the currency that empowers them is the blood and sold body parts of our innocent unborn children.
Precedent, precedent, precedent cries the Wicked Witch of San Fruitsisco. I guess by her reasoning that Dred Scott and Plessy vs Ferguson should still be the law of the land. After all Plessy vs Ferguson was established precedent for more than 50 years which is longer than Roe vs Wade. But I forget that I should never confuse a liberal with facts.
The individual states Constitutionally designed to be the experimental laboratories of social cures, in this case the disease of the Death dealing American abortion infection which was stopped in its tracks in Roe v Wade 50 years ago by these secular socialist government administrators every bit as the herd immunity cure for COVID was delayed for months because the Democrat controllers locked down the free speech debate and local applications of potential reason and real solution debate cures, that delayed the judicial abortion anti-bodies of REAL social experimentation in debate to take hold. Much like their COVID lockdowns which cost us hundreds of thousands of American lives, this lockdown of discussion and ability for state powered experimental trial and error cures cost us over 62 million American lives. The expected leaked curative ruling removing the wall of Fed forced government silenced debate lockdown, will reignite the nature designed cure for these deaths, and the reuniting of the America spirit of life, not to mention liberty, and can only accelerate the arrival of the pursuits again of our childlike mutual trust and American Happiness in unity as promised in the Constitution, denied by those who ignored it, corrupted it, imagined things that were not in it, and overcame its spirt for their immediate gratifications, that as our Christian founders knew, would only bring long term social destruction.
How does allowing a woman to kill her unborn baby have ANYTHING to do with”-
“U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Wednesday that marriage equality and other constitutional rights could soon be in danger if the draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade is finalized.”
“the violence it does to the Constitution”
I say that as a devout Catholic,” Pelosi said.
But:
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill” is irrelevant to Nancy Pelosi.
#7 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery” is irrelevant to Nancy Pelosi.
#8 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Steal” is irrelevant to Nancy Pelosi.
#9 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Bear False Witness” (Lie) is irrelevant to Nancy Pelosi.
#10 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Covet” is irrelevant to Nancy Pelosi.
Nancy Pelosi please define YOUR definition of “a devout Catholic”.
“CatholicVote Calls On Biden To Condemn Pro-Abortion Protests In Catholic Churches On Mother’s Day.”
To Democrats, God, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, god, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.