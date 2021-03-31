Over the last several years, politics has weaved its way into nearly every facet of society, even sports. Leagues like the NBA and NFL have become increasingly political, specifically when it comes to social justice.

Now, the NAACP is urging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to cancel a contract with Fox Sports because its programming is filled with “racism,” “lies” and “bigotry.”

The civil rights organization claims that a contract with Fox Sports will ultimately help fund Fox News, which they called a “uniquely destructive force” that “foments racism, undermines public health recovery from the pandemic, and repeatedly attacks the legitimacy of last year’s Presidential election.”

“As our nation continues to perfect its promise of democracy, the NAACP applauds the NFL’s indications of support for social justice,” the letter from NAACP chief Derrick Johnson reads.

“Affirmative statements from League leadership, sizable contributions to benefit marginalized communities, and even stadium signage denouncing bigotry are all helpful gestures toward addressing harsh and disproportionate realities suffered by too many in our society,” Johnson continued.

“Unfortunately, not all public influencers are willing to dedicate resources to achieving social equity. Notably, Fox News continues to inflame racial division and propagate an unstable political climate,” he noted.

“The NFL’s programming should not be used as a bargaining tool for Rupert Murdoch to help fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies and racism.”

Johnson went on to cite the overwhelming number of black players in the league as another reason to cut ties with the media giant.

“The NFL, a league where nearly 70 percent of the players are Black, should not be complicit in helping to increase the profits of Fox News, a leading voice in condemning those same players for peaceful demonstrations against systemic racism,” he wrote.

“We are all familiar with the depths of manipulation and polarizing tone Fox News is willing to espouse. It remains to be seen whether the NFL will act to safeguard its players and fans from further exploitation, by prohibiting the media conglomerate from unduly capitalizing on the largesse of its corporate affiliations, and utilizing the enrichment to destabilize our democracy,” he continued.

The NFL is set to move ahead with contracts worth apromxately $110 billion over the next 11 years with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, BizPacReview reports. According to a report, $2.25 billion of that will be with Fox.

