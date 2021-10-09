Beloved children’s toy and media franchise My Little Pony just released a new Netflix movie with a progressive twist.
“My Little Pony: A New Generation” is targeted at young children, but according to The New York Times, it contains “surprisingly unsubtle references to American politics.”
The new film tells the story of Equestria, a land where “earth ponies are anti-magic (read: anti-science) and prone to fear-mongering. Except for our enlightened heroine, Sunny Starscout (Vanessa Hudgens), who crashes a demonstration led by, essentially, a defensive weapons manufacturer who profits from a community comically afraid of being attacked by other ponylike creatures.” The story goes on to pit “an eclectic team of progressive ponies against a fear-mongering demagogue and the prejudices of their communities at large by staging a political awakening about tolerance, prejudice, even fascism.” After all, what’s a good children’s cartoon without a healthy dose of fascism and fear-mongering?
There’s been an increasingly popular trend on the left of “coming for your children” or the political indoctrination of children by any means necessary. We’ve seen it in classrooms across the country in the form of teachings like Critical Race Theory, but it has also gained traction in pop culture. Magazines targeted at young girls, such as Teen Vogue and Popsugar, have been praising Marxism and spreading misinformation about voter suppression.
Political activists on the left are no longer satisfied with the notion of letting kids be kids. Instead, they’re choosing to indoctrinate them into their preferred political ideology at ever-younger ages. My Little Pony is simply the latest in a long list of children’s programming pushing progressive messages. Even Cartoon Network has opted to push LGBTQ messaging to kids. They’re not hiding the ball either, even going so far as to tweet: “Here’s to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too. Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!” Cartoon Network pushes shows like Steven Universe, which has been dubbed the “queerest cartoon on television” and teaches children that there are a vast array of different genders, and some people can even choose to identify as no gender at all.
The latest My Little Pony movie might be the first in the franchise’s history to push the leftist agenda to kids, but there’s a good bet it won’t be the last, especially considering the fact that the film is making great ratings. Currently, it scores an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2/10 on iMDb, which begs the question: Do parents approve of the Left indoctrinating their children, via cartoons or do they simply not care?
© Copyright © 2021, Accuracy in Media
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The indoctrination of young children and 60% of suburban housewives voted for Joe Biden, so these Dummycrat Suburban housewives voted for this indoctrination!
STOP WATCHING ALL modern tv, PERIOD.
IMO that’s the only way to get RID of this level of brainwashing..
There’s been an increasingly popular trend on the left Democrats of “coming for your children” or the political indoctrination of children by any means necessary.
The traitorous, demonic Democrat Party political activists on the left are no longer satisfied with the notion of letting kids be kids. Instead, they’re choosing to indoctrinate them into their preferred political ideology at ever-younger ages.
WE as a country better decide quick, who we want to me our masters.
Ourselves or the demonic Democrat Party government.
IT used to be a running joke that “They were coming for our kids”. NOW THEY literally don’t hide it.
Fitting the Party of manly geldings and Little ponies who cannot bear the burdens and carry their fair share of the load, who cannot compete with the American stallions , and plow horses, chose this venue to push thier childhood propaganda. The indoctrinators apparently wore out their welcome in the trash cans and cookie offerings at Seseme Street and with blue state Smurf trolls.
>> especially considering the fact that the film is making great ratings. <<
Parenting, anyone? Or are there too many things more important than our kids? And our nation.