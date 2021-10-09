Beloved children’s toy and media franchise My Little Pony just released a new Netflix movie with a progressive twist.

“My Little Pony: A New Generation” is targeted at young children, but according to The New York Times, it contains “surprisingly unsubtle references to American politics.”

The new film tells the story of Equestria, a land where “earth ponies are anti-magic (read: anti-science) and prone to fear-mongering. Except for our enlightened heroine, Sunny Starscout (Vanessa Hudgens), who crashes a demonstration led by, essentially, a defensive weapons manufacturer who profits from a community comically afraid of being attacked by other ponylike creatures.” The story goes on to pit “an eclectic team of progressive ponies against a fear-mongering demagogue and the prejudices of their communities at large by staging a political awakening about tolerance, prejudice, even fascism.” After all, what’s a good children’s cartoon without a healthy dose of fascism and fear-mongering?

There’s been an increasingly popular trend on the left of “coming for your children” or the political indoctrination of children by any means necessary. We’ve seen it in classrooms across the country in the form of teachings like Critical Race Theory, but it has also gained traction in pop culture. Magazines targeted at young girls, such as Teen Vogue and Popsugar, have been praising Marxism and spreading misinformation about voter suppression.

Political activists on the left are no longer satisfied with the notion of letting kids be kids. Instead, they’re choosing to indoctrinate them into their preferred political ideology at ever-younger ages. My Little Pony is simply the latest in a long list of children’s programming pushing progressive messages. Even Cartoon Network has opted to push LGBTQ messaging to kids. They’re not hiding the ball either, even going so far as to tweet: “Here’s to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too. Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!” Cartoon Network pushes shows like Steven Universe, which has been dubbed the “queerest cartoon on television” and teaches children that there are a vast array of different genders, and some people can even choose to identify as no gender at all.

The latest My Little Pony movie might be the first in the franchise’s history to push the leftist agenda to kids, but there’s a good bet it won’t be the last, especially considering the fact that the film is making great ratings. Currently, it scores an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2/10 on iMDb, which begs the question: Do parents approve of the Left indoctrinating their children, via cartoons or do they simply not care?

