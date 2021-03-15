A gun control bill backed by President Joe Biden was passed by Democrats in the House of Representatives Thursday – a measure seeking to criminalize private gun sales and transfers that take place without the defective criminal background check system of the FBI.

Eight RINO Republicans, including Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Christopher Smith (N.J.) and Fred Upton (Mich.), helped push through the controversial H.R. 8 – sponsored by San Francisco’s Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) by a narrow 227–203 vote, according to USA Today.

Continuing the smoke and mirrors?

Biden – whose big government agenda includes diminishing Americans Second Amendment rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution – expressed his support of the gun control legislation before the radical Democrat from the Bay Area presented his case before the House floor on Wednesday.

The conservative media indicated that Thompson’s assurance of so-called overwhelming support for the bill by Americans was not supported by facts – similar to its assertion that Biden’s first speech to the nation last week on his administration’s role in the vaccines was “filled with lies,” as One News Now reported yesterday.

“The congressman even claimed without evidence that 90% of the American people support his anti-gun bill,” The Western Journal noted.

Language in the bill would turn currently legal gun transactions into crimes.

“[The bill will]require a background check for every firearm sale, [and to] utilize the current background checks process in the United States to ensure individuals prohibited from gun possession are not able to obtain firearms,” H.R. 8 states.Bottom of Form “It shall be unlawful for any person who is not a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer or licensed dealer to transfer a firearm to any other person who is not so licensed – unless a licensed importer, licensed manufacturer, or licensed dealer has first taken possession of the firearm for the purpose of [compliance with the law].”

Americans giving each other firearms as gifts – as they have legally done for centuries since the nation’s founding – is planned to become criminal under the new Biden administration.

“If the bill passes in the Senate and reaches the president’s desk at the White House, it would make people criminals for giving or receiving firearms between friends and neighbors – or anyone who is not an immediate family member,” the Journal reported. “Called the ‘Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021,’ the bill claims it will protect human life by intervening to prevent firearms transfers not cleared by the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System.”

However, the FBI’s system has proven to be inadequate – at best – and the proposed bill is viewed as being just another power grab by the Democrats to seize more control and freedom from the people.

“NICS, of course, didn’t stop nutcase Stephen Paddock from killing 58 people and wounding more than 850 others in 2017 at a Las Vegas country music concert,” the Journal recounted. “Paddock purchased his firearms legally by passing FBI background checks, and we all know what happened from there. [He] is joined by several other mass shooters and monsters who NICS cleared before they went on to commit unthinkable atrocities.”

It is argued that this bill does nothing to keep true criminals – especially those Biden is illegally allowing to enter the U.S. via the southern border – from accessing guns, while making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens who wish to acquire guns for protection or recreational purposes.

“When people truly wish to get ahold of guns, they’re going to find a way – black markets exist solely to provide services for those unable to find what they want in the open market, [and] that fact is as true with firearms as it is with heroin,” the Journal pointed out,” the daily added. “Luckily for these people, the country’s border is wide open – now that Democrats have swung wide the gate for people, drugs and, of course, guns. Criminals can go on buying their guns illegally – either through the border or from thefts – while everyone else is infringed upon.”

It was further maintained that the bill merely punishes and straightjackets legal gun owners and law-abiding citizens who have never been perpetrators of crime and violence – forcing them to register every gun, bullet, holster and accessory … or fade criminal prosecution.

Dems serving up a double batch of gun control

H.R. 8 was just one of two gun control measures Democrats are trying to push through to dismantle American’s constitutional gun rights.

“The second bill – passed 219–210 with only two Republicans supporting it – would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed,” Reuters explained. “Currently, such sales can proceed if the government cannot complete complicated background checks of prospective buyers within three days.”

Even though both Biden-pushed measures seeking to expand gun control passed the Democrat-majority House, the radical left is anticipated to have a tougher time getting its anti-gun rights agenda through the Senate.

“The legislation may face a tougher battle in the U.S. Senate, where Biden’s fellow Democrats hold an even slimmer majority than in the House,” Reuters pointed out.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.