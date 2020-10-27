Judge Amy Coney Barrett, fresh off her confirmation to serve as an associate justice on the nation’s highest court, took her constitutional oath on Monday at the White House.
The Supreme Court said in a press release that Barrett will be able to start her new role after Chief Justice John Roberts administers her judicial oath on Tuesday. Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath at Monday’s ceremony.
Turn up your sound.
“It is the job of a senator to pursue her policy preferences,” Barrett said to an audience on the South Lawn of the White House. “In fact, it would be a dereliction of duty for her to put policy goals aside. By contrast, it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them. Federal judges don’t stand for election. Thus, they have no basis for claiming that their preferences reflect those of the people.”
Read more at Fox News.
Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions.
We won’t forget this.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2020
President Trump and Senate Republicans have committed an act of supreme desperation: jamming through a Supreme Court nominee just eight days before Election Day as part of their years-long campaign to destroy Americans’ health care.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 27, 2020
Instead of working to provide COVID-19 relief to struggling Americans, Mitch McConnell and Republicans chose to jam through a Supreme Court nominee—when more than 62 million people have already voted. It’s despicable and they must be held accountable.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2020
Sen. Hirono says, ‘Hell no,’ while casting her vote against ACB for Supreme Court https://t.co/HMWqlZGyjm #FoxNews /This is called classless. Our Senators ought to be better than this! Sen. Hirono should be ashamed of herself.
— Daniel Akin (@DannyAkin) October 27, 2020
Expand the court.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020
Expand the court. https://t.co/hYC5OCeKQq
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020
“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process”
Yeah Kamala, that “illegitimate process” is called the Constitution. You know that outdated piece of paper you swore an oath to.
Here’s hoping ACB leads to the overturning of Obamacare
And Abortion
And Gay Marriage
And Kelo
And about 50 others right off the top.
But definitely start with Abortion, Gay Marriage, and Obamacare. In that order.
Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett and may God be with you as you help make Constitutional decisions while on the court. Very sorry you have had to witness these classless people, Hirono, Harris, AOC PLUS THREE, Blumenthal, Pelosi et al and their classless tongues as they spew their venom and Marxism for all to hear and witness. They are neither a credit nor a help to this country, especially Hirono when she asked you classless questions during the hearings. Hirono and company are just pathetic.
Congrats Amy, you will do well on the highest court! Forget these sourpuss, constitution usurper, and hostile Democrats. If they roles were reversed, they would have done the same. They are untrustworthy hypocrites and that is why they did not want you on the court.
COMMENT
I hope that Justices Kagan and Sotomayor (among others) are listening to Justice Barrett’s definition of a Justice’s duty versus a Senator’s.
Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett for being sworn in to the Supreme court.
Oh, and by the way, Happy birthday “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” a gift for you…… Tee Hee. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Why is it that EVERY White country is forced to accept mass 3rd world immigration, assimilation, and why is it that Only White countries are forced to become multicultural?
No one asks that of any non-White country.
Multiculturalism is a codeword for White Genocide.
Meanwhile, in a related story,
Pampers and Huggies have introduced Industrial Duty diapers.
They don’t hold any more liquid, and the rear trapdoor pops open when full.
They intend to market these new products to liberals and expect to sell them in two week supply containers of 200 dozen per pack.