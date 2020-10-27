Judge Amy Coney Barrett, fresh off her confirmation to serve as an associate justice on the nation’s highest court, took her constitutional oath on Monday at the White House.

The Supreme Court said in a press release that Barrett will be able to start her new role after Chief Justice John Roberts administers her judicial oath on Tuesday. Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath at Monday’s ceremony.

“It is the job of a senator to pursue her policy preferences,” Barrett said to an audience on the South Lawn of the White House. “In fact, it would be a dereliction of duty for her to put policy goals aside. By contrast, it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them. Federal judges don’t stand for election. Thus, they have no basis for claiming that their preferences reflect those of the people.”

Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process—all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions. We won’t forget this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2020

President Trump and Senate Republicans have committed an act of supreme desperation: jamming through a Supreme Court nominee just eight days before Election Day as part of their years-long campaign to destroy Americans’ health care. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 27, 2020

Instead of working to provide COVID-19 relief to struggling Americans, Mitch McConnell and Republicans chose to jam through a Supreme Court nominee—when more than 62 million people have already voted. It’s despicable and they must be held accountable. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2020

Sen. Hirono says, ‘Hell no,’ while casting her vote against ACB for Supreme Court https://t.co/HMWqlZGyjm #FoxNews /This is called classless. Our Senators ought to be better than this! Sen. Hirono should be ashamed of herself. — Daniel Akin (@DannyAkin) October 27, 2020

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020