The city will paint streets and rename intersections in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday.

“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea, Black Lives Matter — the idea that so much American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed,” Hizzoner said at a press conference.

He said streets will be renamed and the words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on streets near City Hall and four other locations to be determined in the outer boroughs.

The idea grew out of a Sunday meeting de Blasio held with activists, Hizzoner said.

As protests against police brutality roiled the country in recent days, Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser had a street leading to the White House painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters.

