The city will paint streets and rename intersections in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday.
“It’s time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea, Black Lives Matter — the idea that so much American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed,” Hizzoner said at a press conference.
He said streets will be renamed and the words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on streets near City Hall and four other locations to be determined in the outer boroughs.
The idea grew out of a Sunday meeting de Blasio held with activists, Hizzoner said.
As protests against police brutality roiled the country in recent days, Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser had a street leading to the White House painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters.
Black Lives Matter….OK….All Lives Matter. But I have got to ask, Who is steering this racist agenda and why??
Maybe the politicians and special interest groups may want to address:
Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S..
I.A.W. FBI (Table 43a) In 2018, there were ~4,800 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
“Black people make up 23 percent of New York’s population, but they commit 75 percent of all shootings. …
Whites are 33 percent of the city’s population, but they commit fewer than 2 percent of all shootings…
“Five one-thousandths (0.005) of one percent (1%) of the interactions of police officers with black people end up in the death of a suspect,” Bishop E.W. Jackson states. “Five-thousand black men die every single year in black-on-black crime.”
In that light, Jackson asks: “How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a police officer was involved?”
(Bishop Earl Walker Jackson Sr. is an African American conservative, Protestant minister.)
This murder of George Floyd by a rogue cop was just that.
A murder by a rogue racist cop.
The streets don’t belong to politicians or activists. The streets belong to the TAXPAYER. They pay for the paving, maintenance, the signs, the painting. It is hard to believe people are actually putting up with this garbage. In other words, these activists are defacing the streets the taxpayers pay for including the cleanup.
Once again. Government doesn’t pay for one thing. The taxpayers fund everything. Including that stimulus check you received in the mail. I look at that as a refund on all of the OVER TAXATION the people have been levied. Politicians are ADDICTED TO TAXES.