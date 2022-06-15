Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday indicated he would support a bipartisan deal on gun safety and mental health support.
McConnell said during his weekly press conference that he would likely lend his vote to the deal announced by a group of 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats on Sunday.
“I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive,” he said.
The package, negotiated by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, includes federal grants for states to create and administer so-called “red flag” laws that allow authorities to keep firearms away from individuals found to be threats to themselves or others.
It also provides funding for mental health services for children and families through both schools and telehealth, while also tightening gun laws — including requiring an investigative review period of juvenile and mental health records for people younger than 21 seeking to purchase a firearm.
It does not, however, include a provision supported by President Joe Biden and other Democrats to raise the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years old that was included in a bill passed by the Democrat-led House last week.
A total of 60 votes would be required to pass the measure with the Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.
Every Democrat is expected to vote in favor of the package, while McConnell is the 11th Republican to voice public support.
During the press conference Tuesday, McConnell said that Cornyn presented a poll of gun owners showing that “support for the provisions of the framework is off the charts.”
“I think if this framework becomes the actual piece of legislation, it’s a step forward, a step forward on a bipartisan basis, and further demonstrates to the American people that we can come together, which we have done from time to time on things like infrastructure and postal reform, to make progress for the country,” he said.
“laws that allow authorities to keep firearms away from individuals found to be threats to themselves or others,,,,,,, including requiring an investigative review period of juvenile and mental health records for people younger than 21 seeking to purchase a firearm.”
This is right out of the Soviet Socialist playbook clause that allows THE GOVERNMENT to target political enemies by dragging out some bought and paid for Freudian psychologist to declare them as mentally incompetent as Joe Biden, but the kids as well armed as Hunter is now and then off to the American Siberia of their choice. Hunter lied on his background check for his gun application that asked “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” His laptop shows him now armed to the teeth. If this obvious social failure can get flaunt the law so can anyone. God, not psychiatrists will only solve this problem what will remain until he comes back into the schools and more importantly, the government laws. You cannot legislate morality, just more immorality when you try to secular style.
Now there’s a red flag we shouldn’t ignore.
The only “legislation” we need regarding guns is a law that requires every law abiding citizen, both men and women, to keep a M16 and 1000 rounds of ammo in their home, and to qualify yearly to show proficiency with the weapon. Sweden has such a law, and they have NEVER been invaded by a hostile country.
You have Sweden confused with Switzerland, both of which were not invaded during the Second World War because they were willing to cooperate with the belligerents in order to prevent such an invasion. Sweden continued to provide Germany with raw materials throughout the war, and Switzerland permitted German trains to travel through the country unchecked and undisturbed. Switzerland does have a very rigid “reserve army” system. It only works because the the population is very homogeneous and is not yet enjoying the “strength through diversity…” I served alongside many Swedish officers as a U.N. Military Observer in the Mid-East; most of them were alcohol-addled half-wits.