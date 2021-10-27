Missing Parts Gary Varvel | Oct 27, 2021 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 17 votes. Please wait... Share:
If only . . . .
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
courage to change the things I can,
and wisdom to know the difference.[1]
So, the 1996 Presidential candidates are campaigning in Kansas and a tornado blows them all to Oz. They are brought before the wizard. He askes them all if they have any requests….
Ross Perot says: “If I only had a heart”.
Bob Dole says: “If I only had the nerve”.
Al Gore says: “If I only had a brain”.
Bill Clinton says: “Is Dorothy still here?”