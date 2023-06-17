Attacking Christianity GOPUSA Staff | Jun 17, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 4 votes. Please wait... Share:
John 8:43-44 Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. 44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
why is it nut jobs like this, ONLY EVER ATTACK Christianity? Why not islam, or judasism. Or shintos, buddists etc?