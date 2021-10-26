In yet another random act of federalism, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session that will give a $5,000 bonus to law enforcement officers who relocate to the state of Florida.

“In Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we’re actually actively working to recruit out of state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and sheriff’s departments,” DeSantis said in a Fox News interview, per the Daily Caller.

Indeed, as previously reported by Human Events News, police officers in Chicago, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities are facing expulsion from their positions over refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, sparking states like Indiana and Florida to start recruiting.

DeSantis called out specific law enforcement departments in New York, Minneapolis and Seattle who are facing unfair treatment.

“If you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here, and you can fill important needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a result,” he said. “What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional. He does not have the authority to do this.”

“In addition to taking away people’s personal choices, it will wreak havoc in the economy because even if a small percentage of these folks end up losing their jobs or voluntarily walking away, you’re going to have huge disruptions in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement,” DeSantis added.

