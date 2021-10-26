In yet another random act of federalism, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session that will give a $5,000 bonus to law enforcement officers who relocate to the state of Florida.
“In Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we’re actually actively working to recruit out of state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and sheriff’s departments,” DeSantis said in a Fox News interview, per the Daily Caller.
Indeed, as previously reported by Human Events News, police officers in Chicago, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities are facing expulsion from their positions over refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, sparking states like Indiana and Florida to start recruiting.
DeSantis called out specific law enforcement departments in New York, Minneapolis and Seattle who are facing unfair treatment.
“If you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here, and you can fill important needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a result,” he said. “What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional. He does not have the authority to do this.”
“In addition to taking away people’s personal choices, it will wreak havoc in the economy because even if a small percentage of these folks end up losing their jobs or voluntarily walking away, you’re going to have huge disruptions in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement,” DeSantis added.
eguiling misdirecting Liberal Democrats would have you believe that the new 21 century migration is from poor nations into the United States, by any means necessary. No, the new 21st century American migration will be the law-abiding, freedom loving, safety seeking productive American People from debased, overcrowded miseducating Blue States that are currently creating the equity of their Consumer designed poverty, who will create waves of Americans who flee into Red states like Florida, and Texas occupied by creative honest law-abiding people who elect leaders who not only encourage the American search for human excellence, success and safety, but accomplish it in every program they design to help THE PEOPLE become who and what they were designed by their Creator to be. I speak of THE PEOPLE who reflect the image of the Creator, who elect people who reflect the created images of BOTH. Tell me who your elected leaders are, and I’ll tell you what you are, and more easily, which state you come from. Smart Governors like DeSantis pay for performance, while ignorant Governors like Newsome payout to get power and buy votes.
I wonder, IS HE TESTING THEM< to ensure they don't bring THEIR LIBTARD IDEALS with them??
Ya know Ituser… I noticed some useless slack jawed moron must have given you 1 star rating… you got to wonder… what are they doing on a conservative site… and not defend their position if they’re in disagreement of your post… I think as …ALL… libtards are… spinless chicken excrement that know their mind numbed short sighted out look on life is *** up. Just say’n
Gov. DeSantis is taking action to help protect the citizens of his state, where the mayors and Govs in the blue states are under the thumb of the woke crowd and doing everything to appease them at the expense of their citizens. Those liberal stooges that go around yelling to defund the police are only asking the criminals to help themselves. Not only them but we have that illegal muslim from some middle east country in Minneapolis taking the lead in wanting to eliminate the police in their city/state. We really need to rid our government of all those America hating muslims that do nothing for the betterment of our country.
So sad that good people are being forced out of their jobs because of a vaccine mandate that has nothing to do with safety. Big pharma donated millions to clinton for her 2016 failed campaign and now they want their $ back and that is exactly what they are getting via the American taxpayer and forced vaccines that that clown in dc has said everyone must get or else.FJB!!!!!!