Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley condemned the Biden Administration’s intention to reopen the US Consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem on Monday.

“Reopening the consulate in Jerusalem would be a slap in the face to Israel and the progress made so far. It’s now clear that Joe Biden is picking up Obama’s mantle of intentionally acting against our ally Israel,” Haley said.

The consulate was closed in 2018 by the Trump Administration, which Haley served under, and subsumed under the US Embassy in Jerusalem which opened that year,

US President Joe Biden’s Administration has repeatedly stated its desire to reopen the consulate to restore ties with the Palestinian Authority. The Israeli government has opposed the reopening of the consulate on the grounds that it is tantamount to approving the redivision of Jerusalem and a violation of Israel’s sovereignty over its capital.

