Fully vaccinated Americans can now breathe easy outside without a mask, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced.

“Over the past year, we have spent a lot of time telling Americans what they cannot do, what they should not do. Today, I’m going to tell you some of the things you can do if you are fully vaccinated,” Walensky said in a Tuesday press briefing.

Vaccinated people can safely go maskless during outdoor activities and recreation and attend small to medium gatherings with other vaccinated and unvaccinated people, according to new CDC guidance published Tuesday.

Other safe activities that vaccinated people can do without a mask include walking, running, biking and outdoor dining with friends from multiple households.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated people should still wear a mask at a crowded outdoor event like a concert or parade, according to the guidance.

“Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe,” Walensky said, later adding, “I hope this message is encouraging for you. It shows just how powerful these vaccines are in our efforts to end this pandemic.”

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask for many indoor activities such as taking public transportation, getting a haircut, visiting a crowded shopping center and going to the gym.

Walensky said only 10% of coronavirus transmission occurs outdoors and increased vaccination rates along with stabilized COVID trends informed the updated guidance.

The seven-day average number of COVID cases in the United States is about 54,400 a day, a decrease of 21% from the prior seven-day average.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations has gone down 9% to 5,100 and seven-day average of daily deaths has decreased 6% to 660.

President Biden, in a Tuesday press conference said the new CDC recommendations serve as yet another reason to get vaccinated, calling it our “patriotic duty.”

Biden said he will soon have some updates to share about Independence Day, which he has stuck to as a day to celebrate independence from coronavirus and get back to normal.

“Don’t let up now, keep following the guidance. Go get your vaccination now. It’s free and it’s convenient,” Biden said.

The updated CDC guidance comes on the same day Gov. Charlie Baker announced the outdoor mask mandate in Massachusetts will be lifted on April 30 and several industries will begin to reopen at greater capacity.

