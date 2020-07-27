Ash O’Brien and her husband were socially distanced from everyone while they placidly ate lunch in a sunny San Diego park as their puppy frolicked nearby – until a woman entered the enclosure and stuck a mace can in their faces.
She also muttered something about the place being off limits for eating, they said, even though they were at a picnic table, where eating is implied.
A bystander caught part of the incident on film, and O’Brien posted it on Facebook.
“We were just sitting down eating lunch and minding our own business,” O’Brien wrote. “We were not wearing masks because we were eating. You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time.”
The woman didn’t let up though.
“She kept calling us idiots and flipping me off,” O’Brien wrote. “Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us.”
The woman did the opposite, first walking away, but then returning, walking straight up to them and pointing a can of mace, according to O’Brien’s account. Her husband stepped between them, and the woman emptied the entire can into his face, O’Brien said.
A bystander caught part of the incident on video, including the woman’s license plate. The couple drove to the hospital after the incident, and then filed a police report.
“If we knew there was a no food policy, we wouldn’t have brought it into the park,” O’Brien told KGTV-TV. “The lady who maced him automatically started saying stuff about us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing; there was no one near us.”
San Diego police acknowledged receiving a misdemeanor battery complaint, KGTV reported.
“I want her to go to jail,” O’Brien told KGTV. “She assaulted my husband, and I’m angry about it.”
If it was me, I’d be in jail right now for bludgeoning an old lady. I don’t care if you’re 95 years old. It would have been brutal and it would have gone viral and the cops would have dragged me away saying, “I regret nothing.”
I agree, Dr. Gadget.
Had that been me and my that this self-righteous fool maced, she’d need a Doctor on hand to have my size 13 boot surgically removed from her back-side.
And they AIN’T CUTTING YOUR BOOT EITHER!
I’d have piled driven her INTO THE PICNIC table… Then gone back to eating my picnic.
At least the woman did the deed herself. Often, a woman will use her husband as the attack dog. Then after the target disposes of the man, the woman deserves a beating more for using the man to get a free shot,presumably without risk.
This is the new Cancel Culture at work. Comply with the government edicts or the Red Guard will act as prosecutor, judge, and jury and punish you. Cancel Culture is the American version of the Red Guard China’s Cultural Revolution. Whether people believe it or not, the United States is now experiencing a cultural revolution like China’s. It was very bad for China and it is very bad for America.
YOU vill comply. Or else!
I just read this from Military news: More than 600,000 Tricare users in the military health system’s East Region received emails Friday asking them to consider donating blood for research as “survivors of COVID-19.”
But given that just 31,000 persons affiliated with the U.S. military have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the email came as a surprise to beneficiaries.
Wonder if these are also counted in the statistics, not just “accidentally” sent out to military family members who lived near the collection center?
Fear and intimidation are often the only weapons the left has, And, like in this instance, they are not particularly adept at using them. The woman does need to jail. What she did was commit assault. I wonder if her name was Karen.
THe first time she got in my face and threatened to mace me, i’d have been up, twisting her arm to get the Mace can out of it.. IF SHE tried again she’s then lose use of that arm…
I don’t think I would have done more than grabbed her to subdue her. Beating up on old ladies seems a little over the top.
So,… subdue her, tape/rope her as** up, call the cops (*IF* you don’t live in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis etc.)
But!
If she had had gun, knife or other lethal weapon, BANG,… granny be gone.
At 73 years old, I would have left her bleeding on the spot.
Sorry DJG.. That is what the left’s COUNTING ON.. They are counting that we will be like “Na, can’t do X, as that would be over the top, must instead be more muted in how we act, can’t lower our selves to their level”… THAT IS HOW THEY HAVE BEEN WINNING for 40+ years…
WE need to stop having that Fuxxy boot mentality.. TIME TO FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE.
I think this crazed woman was obviously mentally ill. She needs a doctor. When people are socially distanced they don’t need masks and every sane person knows this.
The ambulance that came to pick her up could have given her a ride to the nearest doctor.
I am disappointed the guy did not have the opportunity to beat the crap out of that woman…..trash like this women need to be removed from our streets
Felonious assault is the act of threatening to attack another person with a weapon that could cause them serious harm.
Pepper spray causes irritation of the eyes, skin, and mucus membranes. Eye exposures can result in pain, redness, watery eyes, difficulty opening the eyes, and sensitivity to light. Skin exposures can cause pain, redness, swelling, and itching. Inhalation exposures can cause coughing, difficulty breathing, nasal and throat irritation, and runny nose. These effects are usually mild and temporary, lasting minutes to hours. However, more severe injury is possible including corneal abrasions, wheezing, and skin blisters. People with lung conditions, such as asthma or COPD, can have more severe breathing effects when pepper spray is inhaled.
Sounds like Felonious assault to me………….
Yea. makes you wonder, why the DA is only looking at misdemeanor assault charges…
It was felonious that old lady should be lucky that she was able to walk away, and the man should be considered luck as well. If this had been me they would be taking me to the hospital by ambulance while putting me on O2 to help my breathing.
For a person with asthma or C.O.P.D. I’d say it was attempted murder. Manslaughter at least.
My understanding is that the threat constitutes an assault. The actual assault is called battery.
She’ll probably get off with a warning because she’s a leftist and female.
If we’re all supposed to be equal in the eyes of the law, then we should be able to swap positions and see what we think of the situation. If the man had maced an old woman how would the law treat it? Perhaps an APB covering 3 states followed up by taking him down with a swat team?
This is truly malicious. I hope she does jail time, although I know better.
Hmmm…my goal is to handle such situations in a way that puts the idiot in jail, not to become an even bigger idiot and get myself arrested.
You Defend yourself in the quickest an easiest manner to STOP the assault.
IF she ends up on the ground bloodied and in serious pain is merely a byproduct of her actions.
Does this woman qualify as a KAREN?
I’m so sick of reading and hearing about this crap! And, now I have to “be careful” of what I say here or I’ll get banned again … yes, it can happen here too! Having a chronic breathing condition I will not reveal here–has the very real potential of rendering me dead by asphyxiation real quick if the same were done to me. That said …it could only be said of me that, “he defended his life unsuccessfully” upon being discovered dead by the police. As this old ***** would be laying there with my fist closed around her larynx … after having enjoyed the same horrible fate as moi–to have one’s breath literally and permanently taken away!! Considering my condition–there’s bound to be a great legal question hidden thereunto …
Good luck with the lawsuit. You are in California. They don’t go by the law. The dictator governor makes up the rules. The cops obey or lose everything. Do you really think the government cares if your hurt by a nut case? No! These people are dangerous and mentally ill. Old or not I would of punch her right in her face. Same age as her. She deserves nothing but jail. Nasty old woman.
5 will get ya 10; the old, self righteous bitty never voted “R” in her miserable life.
This woman needs a time out in the county lock-up!
I’m guessing it would have been judged Justifiable Homicide if they had shot the old bitty
The old lady might be a good pick for Joe Biden as VP!
I don’t believe in hitting a lady, but that old female dog was NO lady. When someone like that comes up to my face and sprays that crap at me for no reason, I don’t give a crap what she has between her legs, she’s a threat to my safety and well being and I will act accordingly in a self defense mode. If she gets her arm and leg broke, too bad for her.
A product of the public school system and Liberal Media propaganda. No doubt took part in at least one or more Leftist Riots.