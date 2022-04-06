You have to hand it to HBO’s Bill Maher. He likes to surprise you – especially if you’re a conservative. Maher, host of Real Time has often repelled me with some of his comments but he has just as often inspired me by being courageous and pointedly outraging his elite liberal audience and telling them exactly what they don’t want to hear.

On Friday, Maher addressed the ongoing Hunter Biden laptop story. It has just become a story again because The New York Times and The Washington Post have finally acknowledged that it is indeed a story and not just a well-crafted piece of Russian disinformation as they said when the laptop first surfaced just before the 2020 presidential election. Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called it Russian disinformation, all of the left-wing media called it Russian disinformation and more than 50 former intelligence officers acting as shameless propagandists for the Democratic Party declared the laptop to be Russian disinformation without even examining its contents.

Maher recalled that brief sordid moment.

“I remember reading about this a couple of years ago, the New York Post came across… Hunter Biden’s computer, which he apparently left at a computer repair store. I didn’t even know they existed. And if anyone should not leave his computer with other people, it would be Hunter Biden just for the personal stuff,” Maher said. “But it also had stuff about how, you know, c’mon, he’s a ne’er-do-well. I’m sorry, Hunter Biden, but you are… You made a living being [a] ne’er-do-well who was taking money just because you were the vice president’s son and you had influence.”

“He got, I think $4.8, yes, million from Chinese energy companies to sit on the board and consult. Yeah, that was his passion in life,” Maher joked. “His exploration, hooker exploration, was his passion.”

“So the New York Post got a hold of what was in the computer. And, you know, because the New York Post is a Republican paper, and The New York Times and The Washington Post are the Democratic paper[s]… And the Republican paper, Twitter… canceled their account! They can’t even report on this story. And now two years later, The New York Times and The Washington Post have come around and say, ‘Okay, there was something there.'”

“It looks like the left-wing media just buried the story because it wasn’t part of their narrative and that’s why people don’t trust the media,” Maher said.

The New York Post published excerpts from the laptop at the time and was banned from social media for their trouble. What was on the laptop? Well besides there allegedly being a lot of compromising video of Hunter Biden at play with drugs and prostitutes and verboten pornographic images, the emails are a stunning indictment of Joe Biden’s influence peddling as vice president.

Biden was set up on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma for no apparent reason except that he was the son of the vice president, who of course was former President Barack Obama’s point man in Ukraine. The Post revealed this meeting in a message of thanks that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent to Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015 – that was approximately a year after Hunter had become a Burisma board member that paid $50,000 a month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

Another email from May 2014 documents Pozharskyi, who is believed to be Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.”

Biden of course has repeatedly claimed that he has never discussed his son’s business activities.

So where is the Hunter Biden laptop today?

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee was asking the FBI’s deputy cyber chief that very question last Tuesday and was not able to get an answer. Gaetz repeatedly asked Bryan Vorndran if he knew where the laptop or the hard rive was being held and he was rebuffed.

‘Sir, I’m not here to talk about the laptop. I’m here to talk about the FBI’s cyber program,’ Vorndran told Gaetz. The congressman tried one more time.

‘You are the assistant director of FBI cyber. I want to know where Hunter Biden’s laptop is. Where is it?’ he asked again.

The FBI official replied, ‘Sir, I don’t know that answer.’

It is an interesting side note that the FBI began an investigation of Gaetz for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl about a year ago now. They widely publicized their investigation and Gaetz, who was a popular guest on Fox News shows and made almost nightly appearances on Hannity, where the host promoted the congressman as an up-and-coming GOP star and as the “firebrand” from Florida, saw his visibility eclipse overnight. His appearances went to zero.

He was allowed back on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week to explain that he has not been charged with any crime. So isn’t it nice to know that the FBI that persecuted former President Donald Trump for four years is remaining true to form, apparently losing vital evidence related to a Democratic president and smearing but not charging a Republican representative.

The last thing the Biden administration needs is legal troubles but Hunter Biden is a walking magnet for judicial problems. He clearly has had little to offer the corporate world except his relationship with his politically powerful father and yet has managed to keep his tangled connections out of the mainstream media.

The media ignored the Biden laptop and big tech banned the New York Post’s stories because these appeared at a crucial phase of a presidential election. They boycotted all of the testimony from Hunter Biden’s business partner, Tony Bobulinski, who spoke at length about meeting with Joe Biden and that the elder Biden allegedly wanted a 10% cut of all deals with China. Yet the mainstream media continues to defend Joe Biden as being an innocent bystander in all of this. As almost a victim of a bad kid run amok.

It takes either great loyalty, incredible naivete or the crassest, most shameless political partisanship to believe that Joe Biden has somehow been blameless in a political career that spans 50 years and invited compromise.

Clearly, a decision has been made at some level of the Democratic Party and the liberal media who are assiduously colluding with each other, to hang Hunter Biden out to dry – perhaps for tax evasion, perhaps for influence peddling, perhaps for something completely unrelated to reality – and allow Biden to serve out his first and last term and retire with dignity.

Of course, proof of corruption will be the final nail in Joe Biden’s political coffin. His administration is falling apart at the seams. As inflation and crime continue to surge, we are looking at a crisis at the border that will dwarf the one from last year and yet the Democrats remain steadfastly in denial about that sovereignty violation.

Biden remains entirely preoccupied with a Russia-Ukraine war that he is really powerless to control, except to make worse and China is meanwhile maneuvering to usurp U.S influence in the Pacific. Is it any coincidence that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is leaving for a job at MSNBC? Of course, she’s been a defacto employee of the news agency all along, but she seems desperate to get away from that podium as the walls start to close in on the besieged President Biden.

This is a president who not only continues to spin the bad news but can’t admit he made a mistake. This is a character flaw of Shakespearian significance. Despite a NATO trip that was rife with profoundly stupid missteps, Biden denied he had made any – insisting that he had not told the 82nd Airborne Division that they were headed to Ukraine and into war, telling a Fox News reporter no, he hadn’t said the U.S. would respond “in kind” if Russia used chemical weapons.

This cannot continue.

But if people like Bill Maher are seeing through this charade, then the Democrats might not be able to rest easy. Democratic support is hemorrhaging everywhere. If the corruption label sticks, it will really be over for this president. He’s not only unrepentant and mentally failing, he’s been an underhanded SOB for all these years.

