The numbers are extremely alarming: New York suffered 634 shootings this year so far, a 61% increase over the 394 reported during the same six-and-a-half months of 2019. Cops reported 49 shootings last week, 277% more than over the same seven days of 2019.

Even scarier? Despite more shootings, more burglaries, more rapes, more felony assaults and more car thefts last week compared to a year prior, the NYPD is making fewer arrests, data shared with the Daily News show. Way fewer.

Despite a nearly threefold increase in shootings week-to-week, cops made 72% fewer gun arrests week-to-week.

And it didn’t stop there. Cops made 47% fewer arrests in the seven major felony categories last week — crimes like murder, rape, felony assault and robbery — than in 2019.

If only the problem were contained to a single week, or two, or three. The number of serious crimes since Jan. 1, 2020 is up 5% over year, but arrests for those same crimes are down an astonishing 49%.

What. Is. Going. On?

Gun arrests plummeted in mid-June, after Commissioner Dermot Shea announced he was disbanding the NYPD’s anti-crime unit, elite cops accused of being too aggressive in efforts to get illegal guns off city streets. Coincidence?

Is witness cooperation down? Are cops feeling handcuffed by criticism and reforms, as Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Thursday? Are cops slowing down arrests on purpose? The reason can’t be City Council-passed reforms that have yet to take effect.

Identify the problem. Fix it, fast.

