The numbers are extremely alarming: New York suffered 634 shootings this year so far, a 61% increase over the 394 reported during the same six-and-a-half months of 2019. Cops reported 49 shootings last week, 277% more than over the same seven days of 2019.
Even scarier? Despite more shootings, more burglaries, more rapes, more felony assaults and more car thefts last week compared to a year prior, the NYPD is making fewer arrests, data shared with the Daily News show. Way fewer.
Despite a nearly threefold increase in shootings week-to-week, cops made 72% fewer gun arrests week-to-week.
And it didn’t stop there. Cops made 47% fewer arrests in the seven major felony categories last week — crimes like murder, rape, felony assault and robbery — than in 2019.
If only the problem were contained to a single week, or two, or three. The number of serious crimes since Jan. 1, 2020 is up 5% over year, but arrests for those same crimes are down an astonishing 49%.
What. Is. Going. On?
Gun arrests plummeted in mid-June, after Commissioner Dermot Shea announced he was disbanding the NYPD’s anti-crime unit, elite cops accused of being too aggressive in efforts to get illegal guns off city streets. Coincidence?
Is witness cooperation down? Are cops feeling handcuffed by criticism and reforms, as Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Thursday? Are cops slowing down arrests on purpose? The reason can’t be City Council-passed reforms that have yet to take effect.
Identify the problem. Fix it, fast.
Socialist aren’t smart enough to fix problems. If they could, the first problem to fix is being a socialist.
This is going to get much much worse before it has any chance to get better. They have hobbled the one organization that can reduce crime. And there’s a lag, so more destruction is already in the pipeline.
It’s no longer safe to be a cop in NYC. Socialists kill cops. Whether by the rioters or the politicians, cops are being destroyed. Nobody sane would be a NYC cop right now, meaning they will only be able to hire and retain psychos and fools.
Once cops stop working, neighborhoods will fall to lawlessness. This is NYC. Entire boroughs will fall. One of the greatest cities in the world is dangling over a cliff and the socialists either can’t see it or don’t care.
NYC won’t be able to recover until we declare Martial Law and send in troops with orders to shoot to kill. And if we’re going to do that, we need to yank all the politicians out of office who caused this mess.
de Communist Blasio, was on the air yesterday and said releasing all of these criminals from prison and defunding the police, made the streets safer for New York City residents. I will sure listen to a Communist like de Blasio, because there is never propaganda coming out of the mouth of a communist, is there, de communist Blasio??????????????