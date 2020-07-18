Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday doubled down on an earlier tweet calling President Donald Trump’s White House spokeswoman “Karen” and telling her to watch her mouth, saying she won’t hold her tongue as the president’s administration tries to demonize her and other mayors.

After White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday referred to Lightfoot as “the derelict mayor of Chicago” and accused her of not doing enough to resolve the city’s gun violence, Lightfoot responded with a tweet that read, “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.”

Asked about that Friday, Lightfoot said, “I think it’s pretty straightforward,” before launching into her latest attack on what she said is Trump’s attempt to heap blame on Democrats for political purposes in order to “change the subject from their failed leadership.”

“What we’ve seen, and, unfortunately, what we’re going to continue to see, is the Trump administration obviously thinks they will score some political points by trying to demonize and make Democratic mayors, particularly women mayors. … They think they’re going to take us on and make us look bad because that will score points with their base,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be “absolutely the opposite of what we’ve seen from Donald Trump.”

“This won’t be the last time that his flacks try to take me on, but good luck,” Lightfoot said of McEnany’s comment. “I’m still here. I’m going to lead this city as best I can, and we are going to get the job done to protect residents of this city, whether or not the president ever steps up or not.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

The Republican president and his administration have focused attention on Chicago and other Democrat-led cities in recent weeks and on Wednesday vaguely referenced an upcoming announcement on how his administration intends to deal with crime in those places.

In a briefing with reporters about his ongoing efforts to deal with the MS-13 gang, Trump said he would have more to say next week “with the attorney general, the FBI and others concerning our cities, because the left-wing group of people that are running our cities are not doing the job that they’re supposed to be doing, and it’s not a very tough job to do if they knew what they were doing.”

When a reporter asked at the end of the Wednesday event whether he planned to follow through on a recent statement that the federal government might take over cities such as Chicago to deal with crime, Trump didn’t answer directly. But he cited recent issues with protesters in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, before pointing to violence in Chicago.

___

(c)2020 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.