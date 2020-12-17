Over the last few months, several media organizations openly mocked President Donald Trump’s claim that a vaccine could be available by the end of the year. Now that the first batch of vaccines is starting to be administered, they need to correct the record and apologize for doubting the President.

Exactly what did they say?

On May 15, NBC News published a story headlined, “Fact Check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says. Experts say he needs ‘a miracle’ to be right.”

Then on September 16, NPR said, “Contradicting the CDC, Trump says COVID-19 Vaccine Could be Ready By End of Year.”

On October 22, CNBC reported, “President Trump says Covid-19 vaccine will be coming by the end of the year, despite contrary evidence.”

While outlets were busy trying to convince the public that Trump was lying about the vaccine and didn’t deserve to be re-elected his “Operation Warp Speed” — which the media largely ignored, was cutting regulatory red tape and bringing vaccines to the market in record time which will save thousands of lives.

Give the media an F for this lie.

Don Irvine serves as the Publisher for Accuracy in Media. He is active on Facebook and Twitter. You can follow him @donirvine to read his latest thoughts. View the complete archives from Don Irvine.