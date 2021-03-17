Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell went on the floor Tuesday and threatened to turn the Senate into a ‘hundred-car pile-up’ if Democrats nuked the legislative filibuster.

‘Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,’ McConnell said.

A number of Democrats have been licking their lips at the prospect of killing the legislative filibuster, which would do away with them needing to meet a 60-vote threshold to get bills through.

