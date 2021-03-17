Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell went on the floor Tuesday and threatened to turn the Senate into a ‘hundred-car pile-up’ if Democrats nuked the legislative filibuster.

‘Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,’ McConnell said.

A number of Democrats have been licking their lips at the prospect of killing the legislative filibuster, which would do away with them needing to meet a 60-vote threshold to get bills through.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

Breaking Senate rules to kill the filibuster would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would function more like a hundred-car pile-up. Nothing moving. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 16, 2021

