Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell went on the floor Tuesday and threatened to turn the Senate into a ‘hundred-car pile-up’ if Democrats nuked the legislative filibuster.
‘Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,’ McConnell said.
A number of Democrats have been licking their lips at the prospect of killing the legislative filibuster, which would do away with them needing to meet a 60-vote threshold to get bills through.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Breaking Senate rules to kill the filibuster would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would function more like a hundred-car pile-up. Nothing moving.
— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) March 16, 2021
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Too bad he couldn’t have been this adamant about the theft of the presidency.
FOR years, he’s TALKED a good talk, but when push comes to shove, CAVES IN like a wet cardboard box.
Hey Mitch, how are you going to stop the Democrats, with Kamala as the tie breaking vote? Plus, the majority of the Republicans in the Senate, including you, are nothing but Republicans In Name Only. Mitch, you clowns had the House and Senate, Trump’s first two years in office, you clowns could have appropriated money, so Trump could have had the whole border wall built and you and Paul Ryan gave Trump nothing. Go back to running your father in laws shipping business with communist China, with your deep state wife, Elaine, you traitor!
BETTER YET mitch. HAND THE REIGNS of power, over to a TRUE RED BLOODED conservative!
The Democrat policies are a train wreck, McTurtle needs to point out these policies will result in Republican majorities in 2022. Without the filibuster in place, promise a total reversal of everything the Democrats will do.
Yeah keep the filibuster and add it to the house too.
And to think NONE OF THIS WOULD BE AN ISSUE if VIOLATIONS of their Oath of Office carried the DEATH PENALTY and the process to file the charges were not so well hidden from WE, THE PEOPLE!
It damn well SHOULD carry that penalty, and HAVE IT served, as PUBLICLY as possible.