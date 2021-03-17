From Kensington Palace in London to the White House in Washington, Meghan Markle clearly has no limits as to where she will go.

Amidst a major royal family scandal, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly “networking” with senior democratic leaders and eyeing a run for president in 2024.

Markle has been openly networking with senior democrats to help boost her chances of becoming the first female president through building fundraising teams and a campaign.

“The Blairite, internationalist and democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” an anonymous British Labour Party official told the Daily Mail.

As reported by the paper, “during the U.S. election last year they leveled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to ‘reject hate speech,’ which a spokesperson for the couple described as a ‘call for decency,'” per the Daily Wire.

Markle, 39, is gearing up in case Joe Biden, who will be 82 in 2024, decides not to run for reelection. Her biographer and friend, Omid Scobie, also says she has “her eyes set on the U.S. presidency.”

“Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” Scobie said in a documentary.

Another friend said that the duchess would “seriously consider running for president.”

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” the friend told Vanity Fair.

But, Markle stirred up a major scandal recently in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she claimed the royal family was racist.

She said that during her pregnancy with their son, Archie, unnamed royals expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

Whether the interview hurts or helps her chances at a potential presidential run will be interesting to find out.

Former President Trump is asked by @MariaBartiromo about Meghan Markle meeting with Democratic operatives about running for president: "If that happened, I think I'd have an even stronger feel toward running." pic.twitter.com/Ja69PmiRjg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021

