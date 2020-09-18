Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a vocal proponent of racial and social justice, criticized the NBA for not having enough Black head coaches in a league where nearly 75 percent of its players are black.
Kerr, speaking Wednesday during the taping of “Politics, Race, and the State of Play in our Nation” with fellow panelist W. Kamau Bell, a comedian and Emmy-winning host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” opened up about how White privilege exists even in the progressive NBA.
“We’ve got to do better in the NBA. A few years ago, I think we had 14 Black head coaches. There are only six this year, maybe seven out of the 30?” said Kerr, who actually gave the league a little too much credit — currently there are just five Black coaches, with three teams still seeking a coach. “I think the NBA does a pretty good job but much like the rest of society, there are inherent advantages when you’re a White person.”
“It’s important that White people are aware of the lack of opportunity that a lot of Black people are facing, and we’ve got to address that.”
Bell, a Warriors fan who lives in Berkeley, still made a point of praising Kerr and his team for doing something about the league’s racial disparity among its non-players.
“I want to give Steve credit. Because one thing White people of privilege have to do is understand they have to open the door for people who do not look like them,” Bell said. “Yesterday, when I saw them with the hiring of Shaun Livingston and Leandro Barbosa (in front office roles), it’s like ‘That’s the thing right there, White folks who are paying attention.’
“It’s not enough to read the books or say the things, that’s a step of action.”
Nonetheless, Kerr said he’s had to look in the mirror and realize he little he understood about the obstacles facing his friends and teammates who were black.
“My teammates have always been black from the time I was 13 and on. And yet, over the last few months especially, I’ve really become aware of how ignorant I’ve been to life for Black Americans,” Kerr said. “I’ve always sort of thought, ‘Well, I play with Black guys, these guys are my friends.. I think I know what their experience is.’
“I obviously don’t. That’s been pretty apparent for a lot of us who have sort of had this awakening during this movement.”
The wide-ranging conversation also touched on topics such as Kerr’s charmed life in the NBA as an eight-time champion, with moderator Dacher Kelter of Cal’s Greater Good Science Center asking Kerr what’s been his magic
“The magic is (to) hang around Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan and Steph Curry, and good things are gonna happen. It’s pretty simple,” Kerr said.
Both Kerr and Bell also spent a lot of time talking politics, especially stressing the importance of the upcoming election in November, and how every American needs to make their voice heard by simply voting.
Kerr said his role in activism comes from his former coach stressing to him he needed to speak his mind — even about touchy subjects such as politics.
“My coach, Gregg Popovich, taught me all my bad habits about saying bad things about (President) Trump,” Kerr cracked. “I learned from him, for sure. In all seriousness, he made me realize that as a coach you have a platform and, really a responsibility to speak your mind. ”
Kerr and Bell’s hour-long discussion, “Politics, Race, and the State of Play in our Nation,” will be released to the public on Oct. 4 as part of “Berkeley #Unbound,” a virtual mini-fest of other changemakers and luminaries, presented by the Bay Area Book Festival.
So let’s see, you make a hiring decision based on skin color, not ability. Methinks that’s called racism, is it not?
BTW Steve, when are you giving up your coaching position to a black coach?
What a stupid damn argument! Obviously, if you want more inclusion and diversity in the NBA, the way to get it is simply to apply the same rules we apply elsewhere in the country. That is, if 15 percent of the population is black, then 15 percent of the NBA, players, coaches, and owners must be Black. The rest have to be White, Hispanic, or Asian. This is obvious to anyone but a racist. After all we can’t have diversity if we allow a majority of any company, team, whatever, to be anything other than Whites, since they are the majority in the country. More Black coaches will only make the racism in the NBA worse!
If there are 30 positions and 6 black coaches that’s 20% or directly in line with the population demographic!
So are they supposed to hire a horse to run the race track?
By Kerr’s logic, we should see a Black owner of an NHL team – but I seriously doubt we will see ANY any NHL team kneeling during the Nation Anthem………………
75% Of NBA Players Are Black…. But black males only make up ~6% of the U.S. population.
25% Of NBA Players Are White…. But black males only make up ~64% of the U.S. population.
Is this not discrimination against White representation?
Do not blacks constantly whine about not being properly represented in jobs that they want?
It doesn’t matter if the black is qualified or not, one has to hire them.
Sorry, Chief Snuffy, being military, we both know that skin overshadows ability when percentages are brought into the picture.
Also take into consideration the fans who pay to view and/or attend these events and then make the financial % cut to compensate the players according to % diversity but, unfortunately, all of this is getting to complicated and taking away from the game of sports and entertainment.
The proper goal is to hire the best candidate for any position, not the most PC one. This is “equal opportunity” in practice. To do otherwise is racial discrimination.
There is a disproportionate number of black players and coaches in the NBA now. That is discrimination! More whites should be allowed.
If this coach really believed what he’s saying he would quit his job and give it to a black man.
Make it all black, all players, not 75% but 100%. All coaches and owners must be black and all fans must be black.
I stopped watching the NBA 20 years ago and I haven’t missed it one bit.
Midgets are the least recognized minorities in sports. It’s about time we hire them to play and coach in the NBA.
If he honestly believes this, he should lead by example. He should step down from his his position as head coach, and demand the “Golden State SJW’s” hire a Black head coach to replace him. But if he wanted actual equality, he would demand 13% of the coaches be Black, and 13% of the player roster be Black. That would be TRUE SOCIAL JUSTICE.
If racial balance is the only goal, then simply reduce the number of black players from 75% to 12%, Oh, by the way, do the same for football.