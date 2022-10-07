Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over the city’s migrant crisis and pleaded for financial and legislative assistance from the federal government and state lawmakers.
The emergency declaration will suspend certain land use requirements in order for the city to more rapidly construct tent camps to house migrant, such as the controversial facility set to be constructed on Randalls Island, Adams said in a speech from City Hall.
But the declaration only goes so far, Adams said. With more than 17,000 South and Central American migrants currently in the city, the homeless shelter system is nearly at 100% capacity and social services are being strained to the brink of collapse, he said.
NYC, a sanctuary city, declares an emergency over the arrival of roughly 17,000 migrants in 6 months, bused in by both TX Gov. Abbott & the Democrat led city of El Paso.
In peak months, 17,000 migrants is what comes across in Texas in 3-4 days on average, hence the busing. https://t.co/PTBJC0GMuR
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 7, 2022
“It is burning through our budget,” he said, predicting that the city will spend more than $1 billion on the crisis in this fiscal year alone.
“It is not sustainable, and it is not right,” he added.
BREAKING: Border Patrol in Del Rio sector report fiscal year 2022 ended with over 470,000 migrant apprehensions in their sector, the most ever recorded there, as well as 160,000 confirmed “gotaways”. The sector also saw more than 260 migrant deaths in FY’22. @FoxNews
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 5, 2022
As a result, Adams demanded that President Biden’s administration and state lawmakers in Albany do what they can to help, including allocating emergency funding and passing legislation that would expedite work permits for the migrants.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” he said.
What are you whining about? You are the ones who declared New York a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants.
Why doesn’t this New York, Democrat Mayor Adams plea to his corrupt, treasonous, destructive Democrat Party and their puppet president to close the boarders that the corrupt, treasonous, destructive Democrat Party opened for anyone to illegally enter our country?
What would he do if he was a nonsantuary border state that saw over 2,000,000 illegals. Got to watch what you wish for.
You get what you sow
This is what the border states have been saying for nearly two years but falling on deaf ears. Should he succeed in his request it will be obvious the system is rigged and the border states are being punished for not going along with the program.
What seems to be the problem? You got what you voted for.
He is barking up the wrong limb on the tree! Instead of begging for monetary assistance from the feds, he should be demanding the closure of the border! That is from where the problem originates. For the past two years, the southern border states have been begging the feds to stop these illegal crossings and secure our border to no avail. But of course, those states are mostly conservative so they go unheeded! Perhaps if some liberal state leaders joined in our plea, something might have been accomplished.
Here’s hoping and praying that the makeup of Congress in November will change and we will finally see a re-closing of our leaking border, and a stop will come to all these illegals ‘inundating’ poor New York City.
You gotta love it, THEY cause the problem then want US to pay for it. If you fools want money for homeless/illegals camps get it from those fools who voted for you!
Poor baby. Not even a day’s worth in a tiny border town. Hell of a sanctuary city you turned out to be
no mention of the crime crisis from this fraud i see.
cry baby bwaa bwaa bwaa.
All they need to do is put a request to increase taxes in NY to support their sanctuary status. I’m sure the people of NY would support the illegals.