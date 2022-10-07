Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over the city’s migrant crisis and pleaded for financial and legislative assistance from the federal government and state lawmakers.

The emergency declaration will suspend certain land use requirements in order for the city to more rapidly construct tent camps to house migrant, such as the controversial facility set to be constructed on Randalls Island, Adams said in a speech from City Hall.

But the declaration only goes so far, Adams said. With more than 17,000 South and Central American migrants currently in the city, the homeless shelter system is nearly at 100% capacity and social services are being strained to the brink of collapse, he said.

NYC, a sanctuary city, declares an emergency over the arrival of roughly 17,000 migrants in 6 months, bused in by both TX Gov. Abbott & the Democrat led city of El Paso. In peak months, 17,000 migrants is what comes across in Texas in 3-4 days on average, hence the busing. https://t.co/PTBJC0GMuR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 7, 2022

“It is burning through our budget,” he said, predicting that the city will spend more than $1 billion on the crisis in this fiscal year alone.

“It is not sustainable, and it is not right,” he added.

BREAKING: Border Patrol in Del Rio sector report fiscal year 2022 ended with over 470,000 migrant apprehensions in their sector, the most ever recorded there, as well as 160,000 confirmed “gotaways”. The sector also saw more than 260 migrant deaths in FY’22. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 5, 2022

As a result, Adams demanded that President Biden’s administration and state lawmakers in Albany do what they can to help, including allocating emergency funding and passing legislation that would expedite work permits for the migrants.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” he said.

