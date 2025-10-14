Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said Democrats sent the wrong signal by allowing a government shutdown, arguing that Congress should reopen the government and negotiate health care policy.

“It’s, like, I can’t ever or will ever vote to shut our government down,” Fetterman said on Oct. 12 on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“It was wrong if the Republicans did these things, and I led that charge back in March, saying it’s wrong to shut us down, and we kept it open. I said in March that when September comes, I’m going to be the one guy that says it’s wrong to do this. The losers are these poor Americans here that are going to get caught in the middle of this thing.”

A sticking point for Democrats has been health care, particularly wanting their Republican counterparts to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which expire at year’s end. Fetterman rejected tying the debate over ACA credits to a shutdown.

“Now, I fully support—let’s have a conversation to extending those tax credits,“ Fetterman said. ”I think a lot of Republicans might even agree with that, too. … That’s a priority for us, and they might agree. But, you know, let’s have our government open and have that conversation so people can get paid and we can’t have this kind of chaos.”

He cast himself as breaking with parts of his party on the issue.

“I understand my party may want to shut our government down,“ he said. ”I’ll be a Democrat saying, ‘Hey, that’s wrong.’ That’s why I’m choosing country over party on this.”

The government shut down on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to pass a Republican plan to fund operations through Nov. 21. Most Democrats opposed that bill and sought to add health care measures, including an extension of the ACA credits.

Republican leaders said they wanted a “clean” seven-week extension to allow time to finish full-year bills. Two Democratic Senators—Fetterman and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)—and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with the Democrats, supported the GOP bill on Sept. 30 and again on Oct. 1.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) put the blame for the shutdown squarely on the Republicans and tied it to health care, while House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) blamed their Democratic colleagues.

Pressed on whether politics is driving the delay, Fetterman said some “perhaps on both sides” are “putting party in front of country,” adding that Congress should “open this government” and address health care next. He called the shutdown “silly” and unnecessary during a period of major foreign-policy developments.

“Why even let us take the risk of finding out?” he said when asked if the lapse threatens national security.

Fetterman said he expected the shutdown fight could extend as some in both parties harden their positions, but urged leaders to return to negotiations with the government open.

“Shutting our government down, that’s the wrong message for the world, for Americans as well, too,” Fetterman added. “I don’t care whose that blame is. It’s not about a blame game, it’s about open this government. Have this conversation, and let’s address these kinds of health care issues as well.”