Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) chairman Matt Schlapp said Sunday that he’d be “afraid” for Sen. Mitt Romney’s safety if he were to attend the annual conservative event this year.
During an interview with Greta Van Susteren on “Full Court Press,” Mr. Schlapp addressed his recent announcement that Mr. Romney was “not invited” to CPAC, which begins Feb. 26 in National Harbor, Maryland.
“We won’t credential him as a conservative,” Mr. Schlapp said. “I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and debate an issue with us, maybe in the future we would have him come. This year, I’d actually be afraid for his physical safety, people are so mad at him.
“The biggest problem we have with Mitt Romney is not that he’s just an individual following his political course,” he continued, Mediaite reported. “It’s the fact that he’s lied so continuously to conservatives. He’s a ‘use-em-and-lose-em’ kind of guy. When he needed a conservative like Donald Trump to endorse him in his Senate primary last time, he wanted him in. But then, when he gets the Senate job, he wants to distance himself from Trump. He’s a use ’em and lose ’em kind of guy.”
Mr. Schlapp made headlines last week after he announced that CPAC had formally disinvited Mr. Romney after he voted in favor of new witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial. The Utah senator further outraged Republicans after he became the only one to vote to convict the president for abuse of power.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday slammed Mr. Schlapp’s most recent comments, telling CNN: “I have not met a more honorable person than Mitt Romney. … It’s hard to believe that we have stooped this low.”
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
I agree with Matt Schlapp, but there is a caveat here. Mitt is necessary for his votes on judges, and Mitt is well aware of that fact. That said, he might not vote for conservative judges. Remember what Matt said about him. “He’s a use’m and lose’m kind of guy.
We need to increase our majority in the Senate in November. We need to outnumber all Democrats, Independents, and RINOs combined, with a few extra seats for good measure.
yup. WE NEED TO get out every vote we can, to ensure NONE Of these dems or rinos, keep their seats.
He’s more like a self serving weasel kind of guy
He’s more scum than a weasel..
YES, HATEFUL AND JEALOUS.
Romney either is or isn’t a conservative. He has proved many times he is not a conservative, he has proved he is a liar and a fan of big government and it’s having total control over citizens lives….How’s that romneycare doing these days ?
I don’t think he’s EVER been a proper true conservative. Just a Faux conservative.
Unfortunately, Mr. Manchin is blinded by his own liberal mental incapacity; “mittens romulous” is NOT “honorable”, nor is he “honest”; somehow that doesn’t even connect to his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (the Mormon Church). Mittens hasn’t spoken truth since he ran for governor of Massachusetts and “leopards don’t change their spots”!
Why would Schlapp fear for Romney’s safety? Yeah, I get that all the people who were fooled by him back in 2012 are mad. Mad at him for fooling them, mad at themselves for being so stupid as to fall for it in the first place. But since when have conservatives been the one’s who respond to feelings of anger with physical violence? We are the folks who show up to protest and leave the place cleaner than when we got there, we are the people who believe in the concept of rule of law. The biggest danger Romney faces against conservatives is that he will get booed when he steps out of his limo or maybe getting called a poopy head. Yeah, he can forget about running for president again but he does not need to go to CPAC to not get voted for, right? Even if he shows up and some Anti-F.A. (Anti First Amendment) people think he’ll be an easy target there will be plenty of CPAC members who will rescue him because we aren’t the sort of people to abandon even a low life to a bunch of thugs.
What a dumb thing for Schlapp to say! As though any conservative would lay a glove on Romney! All political violence is found on the Left. They’re the people who can’t control their emotions, especially their hatred.
Maybe.. BUT IF he did get assaulted, he deserves it!
Mr. Schlapp is right on the money with his assessment. of Senator Romney. Not buying the faith based vote for one second. He used DJT for what he needed him for then went full Pierre Delecto to stick it to him in person. He needed to vote his constituents wishes, not his temper tantrum rage. He may think that 2024 is a long way off but, the people of Utah will not forget.
As a proud American patriot, I am so disappointed in Mitt Romney! I campaigned for him, put up signs to vote for him when he was running for President, and told everyone to vote for him! I was so sorry that he lost to Obama! The moment I saw how unaggressive he was in the debates, I realized he would not be able to stand against the enemies of this country; the demonized Democrats! Obama was the WORST thing that could have happened to this country, but Romney was sure not the man to take him on! Obama was a puppet to the vicious Dem machine! We can only trust that God will give us the victory over the hate-filled Democrats! I still like Mitt Romney as a person, and hate to hear the ugly reaction he’s getting from fellow Republicans, I don’t know what his motives are. Maybe he just has twisted thinking in several areas. We are not the party of hate and rage. We are the party that trusts in God. Let’s keep our eyes on God and not on Romney.
Romney raised in a legacy of Mormon leadership. He is a disgrace. Lying repetitively to other Republicans including the Senior Senator from Utah, Mike Lee is not a cornerstone of Mormon doctrine. In fact, someone could and should charges against him in Salt Lake City.
I would not trust this traitor again. Run a conservative against him and get him out because he voted against the will of the majority of his constituents.
Dems who smeared Romney as a heartless capitalist, torturer of the family dog (while Obama’s EATING of dog passed muster), male chauvinist with “binders of women” now insist “I have not met a more honorable man” for stabbing Trump in the back after soliciting and receiving favors. Is Mitt really so stupid that he thinks that kind of swing-opinion has value?
“He’s a ‘use-em-and-lose-em’ kind of guy”
The best description I have seen of Mitt Romney. His claim to be all for the little guy is a lot of hot air and nothing more. Just to name two of many companies, ask the former Unimac and KB Toys employees who were issued pink slips and lost everything because of Mitt Romney and his holding company Bain Capitol. Just a little simple research will show how they would take over a thriving company, run it in the ground, sell off the assets, close it down and fire all the workers. Each time he walked away with a very healthy profit and couldn’t care less about the little guys loosing their jobs, homes and future. And this is the guy that is calling President Trump a job killer.
It has been said that a bad Republican is better than a good Democrat. In 2012 Mitt was the lessor of two evils. Sometimes I wonder if his loss wasn’t a blessing in disguise. I think Mitt should do something honest for once in his life. Switch to the Democrat Party. I wonder what he wants to be when he grows up?
Does he know HOW TO Do anything honestly??
Maybe open borders/cheap labor/Chamber of Commerce Matt Schlapp should take his own advice and ride off into the sunset. That would leave an opening for a true conservative…….not a big business shill who could care less about the interests of grassroots average citizens and Republican voters