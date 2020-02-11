Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) chairman Matt Schlapp said Sunday that he’d be “afraid” for Sen. Mitt Romney’s safety if he were to attend the annual conservative event this year.

During an interview with Greta Van Susteren on “Full Court Press,” Mr. Schlapp addressed his recent announcement that Mr. Romney was “not invited” to CPAC, which begins Feb. 26 in National Harbor, Maryland.

“We won’t credential him as a conservative,” Mr. Schlapp said. “I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and debate an issue with us, maybe in the future we would have him come. This year, I’d actually be afraid for his physical safety, people are so mad at him.

“The biggest problem we have with Mitt Romney is not that he’s just an individual following his political course,” he continued, Mediaite reported. “It’s the fact that he’s lied so continuously to conservatives. He’s a ‘use-em-and-lose-em’ kind of guy. When he needed a conservative like Donald Trump to endorse him in his Senate primary last time, he wanted him in. But then, when he gets the Senate job, he wants to distance himself from Trump. He’s a use ’em and lose ’em kind of guy.”

Mr. Schlapp made headlines last week after he announced that CPAC had formally disinvited Mr. Romney after he voted in favor of new witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial. The Utah senator further outraged Republicans after he became the only one to vote to convict the president for abuse of power.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday slammed Mr. Schlapp’s most recent comments, telling CNN: “I have not met a more honorable person than Mitt Romney. … It’s hard to believe that we have stooped this low.”

