American voters are ready to move on following the failed attempt to impeach President Trump, even if Democrats are not.
“Impeachment is over and done with as far as most voters are concerned. The House Democrats’ failed effort to remove President Trump has just made him stronger politically,” said a Rasmussen Reports voter survey released Monday.
It found that 62% of likely U.S. voters say Democrats in Congress should now focus on other issues; 77% of Republicans, 70% of independents and even 43% of Democrats agree with this. Another 32% think the lawmakers should continue their impeachment efforts.
A majority of voters also believe the president benefited from the process.
Over half — 55% — agree that the unsuccessful attempt to remove Mr. Trump from office actually has made him stronger politically. That includes 73% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 49% of Democrats.
Just 16% overall say it has made him weaker, while 23% believe the failed impeachment effort has had no impact. The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Feb. 6-9.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
You think? Every one of the Socialist/Dems need to pay for this colossal waste of time. This and the Kavanaugh hearings, the Mueller Report . . . and on it goes. Taxpayers are fed up with these hearings.
“We the taxpayers. . . ” are always the ones who foot the bill for the politicians and their whims. If the career politicians HAD to pay out of their own pockets for these “IMPEACHMENTS” there would be a far different tune. But the problem is, they don’t LISTEN to the people once they are in office.
Those dirty Democrats just love the sound when the Schiff hits the fan,. It’s pathological in their never getting tired of losing which apparently is their socialist comfort zone, knowing full well at some psychological level it is really who they are and really what they deserve. When successful even by accident, like a stopped clock that is correct twice a day, they just love to take a licking, which in Trump derangement mode keeps them all ticking.
I wonder, IF THE DNC keeps going with trying to impeach don, WILL ANY OF THOSE polled, NOT GO TO THE VOTING BOOTHS??
“62% Of Voters Now Advise Democrats To Abandon Impeachment Efforts”
By this political coup attempt to overthrow our President.
The dishonorable, dishonest, disgusting Democrats have shown the would that the Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Lies, Hate, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity, ethics or honor.
It is a shame that we have so many Fools, “useful idiots” and gullible sheeple in our country that believe the Democrat Party’s political propaganda and support a party that hates God, promotes and supports unborn baby killing and promotes and supports sexual perversions of any type, the LGBTQ lifestyle and encourages and supports the invasion of our country by illegal immigrants in order for this corrupt Democrat Party to buy the illegal votes of these illegal immigrants. 🙁 🙁 🙁
I totally agree!
They DO however listen where it’s time for re-election!agree too!
Their social media and educational system indoctrination runs deep. Goebbels was right that when you keep repeating a lie over and over again it soon becomes accepted by THE PEOPLE as the truth, and assumes the closure of the deal to manipulate the American mind. If Trump succeeded in doing anything as President, just exposing the power of a corrupted press should write him a secure place in American history.
Amen Scruffy… This entire impeachment has been nothing more than a Smoke & Mirror show DISTRACTION…I want to hear more about the Ukraine BS, and how many Senators Kids are getting kickbacks. Then lets take a tour down Uranium 1, And how did Pissloser end up with
$ 200Million on her salary? Why is it all the making the most noise are from a State that is Broke at the tune of $600 Billion +??
We need investigations alright..On the Democratic Socialist Mafia Party Members.
Its not a shame. ITS A BLOODY Travesty, we’ve got so many useless idiots.\, who can vote.
Those stats make no difference to these traitors… they’d see the country crash and burn before …EVER… admitting they are wrong or lose their power. I’ve never seen more slimy deceptive anti- American traitorous political weasel’s like this bunch… what kind of non thinking morons vote for this kind of behavior?
Before Trump ever took office, we knew the Dems wanted to impeach him. Before the impeachment hearings started, we knew they were willing to impeach him again if he dodged the bullet the first time. Trump has them boxed in. He forces them to double down on stupid time and again, and they wonder why Trump keeps winning.
Because Trump’s a winner? Or because all the Dems are losers? A little of column A and a little of column B.
Dems are desperate to get rid of Trump. They have only two options for doing this.
1. Impeach him.
2. Present their marvelous candidate who is so awesome people will forget about Trump.
Like I said, they only have one option – impeachment.
Dems never listen to what the people want. They prescribe what the people SHOULD want in their opinion and when voters don’t co-operate, they’re “deplorables, rubes, haters” etc.” When Dems win, they take it as a mandate for their policies. When they lose, they waste the entire term obstructing Repub policies, running out the clock. Time to punish them at the ballot box for being sore losers.
And then they make the brilliant conclusion that they just aren’t explaining things well enough for us stupid people to understand how wise they are.
No, you need to do the right thing and then no explanation necessary. We did it because it was the right thing to do. Dems never do the right thing so it always comes down to their lame explanation.