In response to Black Lives Matter siding with the Cuban government over anti-communist protesters and the United States, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) posted an offer to help BLM activists move to Cuba.

“My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to #Cuba,” Rubio tweeted Thursday.

BLM, communism go hand-in-hand

As many critics have exposed the Marxist roots of BLM over the years, more confirmation of its radical anti-American beliefs surfaced when the group defended the communist Cuban government against protesters demonstrating on the island nation.

“Black Lives Matter issued a statement [Wednesday night] condemning the United States for its embargo of the island nation and seemingly blaming the U.S. for the unrest in the streets of Cuba that has left at least one person dead,” Fox News reported.

Rubio – a Cuban American – condemned BLM for supporting communism over the U.S. – as Cuban protesters have raged this week against the oppressive living conditions imposed by the Cuban government.

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba,” Rubio responded on social media to BLM’s statement.

BLM’s pro-communist stance comes even after Cuba’s president took some blame for the protests and admitted his regime’s shortcomings – not to mention President Joe Biden’s support of the anti-communist Cuban protesters.

“[The United States] stands firmly [with the Cuban people and calls on the Cuban government to] hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment,” Biden proclaimed this week, according to CNBC.

Rubio bashes Cuba’s Marxism

Earlier this week, Rubio accused Cuba’s Marxism of dividing the nation in order to gain control – similar to criticism aimed at Democrats and BLM using racial tensions to divide America and take power.

The Florida senator said the communist regime’s messaging – that Cuba’s protests and economic problems were caused by the U.S. trade embargo – “is all lies.”

[It uses it as a] weapon to control people into compliance,” Rubio told Newsmax’s Spicer & Co. Tuesday. “There is no embargo on the Cuban people; if the Cuban people were allowed to freely commerce and open independent businesses, they could [thrive]. The only embargo is on companies owned and controlled by the Cuban military – they just happen to own everything because they are Marxists … because they are socialists.”

The Cuban American then educated America on the truths about Marxism and socialism – political and economic systems that the Left and education system have glorified while condemning capitalism.

“And Marxism is about control,” Rubio continued. “It isn’t about prosperity, it isn’t about security, it isn’t about being better off – it’s about dividing people and controlling them. Lives have been destroyed by socialism – [a truth the Cuban regime is too] embarrassed to admit.”

He stressed how Marxism tears nations apart – similar to what the Democratic Party is reportedly doing in the U.S. through its race politics.

“Marxism divides people, and then it pits them against each other, and then it says, ‘only government can solve it; give us the power, give us your freedom, and we’ll provide security,'” Rubio explained. “You never get security, and you never get your freedom back either.”

Rubio then took aim at President Barack Obama for opening up tourism to Cuba – arguing that it only “emboldened” the communist regime – making it richer while the Cuban people remained oppressed and impoverished.

“What people don’t understand is, we can decide to open up all we want – it’s the Cuban regime that allows how much of that opening they allow in,” he articulated. “So they said, ‘thank you for sending us tourists in the Obama opening. They have to go to the hotels that we control and we own. Thank you for allowing more money to be sent to family members. We’re going to take a 10% cut, and then we’re going to force it to become a local currency so we can keep the dollars for ourselves and use it in our stockpile and for our purchases.”

The failed economic experiment of Marxism and socialism that has ended up in disaster time and time again throughout world history was revisited – destructive constructs that have played out in Cuba for decades.

“That regime cannot allow the Cuban people to have prosperity – they cannot allow an opening to benefit the Cuban people, because the day the Cuban people can provide food for their own families and not have to rely on the government, they lose control over them,” the vocal Republican informed.

He also set the record straight as to what is really taking place during the current upheaval in Cuba.

“The anti-Cuba protesters in the streets were not asking that the U.S. embargo be lifted, Rubio noted – rather, that was the pro-communist government backers, who he said are enticed to comply on the false promise of a better life under communism,” Newsmax noted.

The conservative leader emphasized that the anti-communist protesters stand for the kind of freedom America represents – not against it.

“And that’s why the people on the street aren’t chanting for the end of the embargo,” Rubio impressed. “They’re chanting, ‘libertad,’ which means ‘liberty.’ They know this is all lies and want an end to it.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.