(CNSNews.com) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is among the many members of Congress pushing the Biden administration to stop buying Russian energy since Americans have plentiful supplies right here.

“The people in my State of West Virginia believe it’s basically foolish for us to keep buying products and giving profit and giving money to Putin to be able to use against the Ukrainian people. That’s exactly what he’s doing. So why wouldn’t we lead? Why wouldn’t we show the resolve we have?” Manchin asked during an appearance on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

