(CNSNews.com) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is among the many members of Congress pushing the Biden administration to stop buying Russian energy since Americans have plentiful supplies right here.
“The people in my State of West Virginia believe it’s basically foolish for us to keep buying products and giving profit and giving money to Putin to be able to use against the Ukrainian people. That’s exactly what he’s doing. So why wouldn’t we lead? Why wouldn’t we show the resolve we have?” Manchin asked during an appearance on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
– Read more at CNS News
To Joe’s slow moving age depleted Brain “Just like that” means “Let’s wait 30 days and See” (Just like Putin Puppeteers in my cabinet instructed me.) While Joe B. Puts the ”Biding” into the Biden, Joe M. but the “Man” into Manchin and shows Joe how a real American Democrat is supposed to act in time of war unlike Biden who keeps putting the “Con” Job in the meaning of wartime Consiglieri.
Joe—maybe the rest of the Democrat Party needs to hear it from a fellow Democrat because they sure don’t listen to us.
Of all the Democrats in the public eye at this time, Joe Manchen should have been the one to run for President, he has all the right ideas (well, most of the time) and definitelt this is one of them. Buying local and American has always been the way to go, the Biden Presidency has been hoodwiked by the special interests of climate, race, gender, etc. making it unable or unwilling to make rational decisions involving what’s good for the entire country and for the ordinary citizens. He’s become a giant panderer lumbering through the country munching on ice cream rather than bamboo stalks!
More like a Chinese Giant panda bear looking a lot like a Russian bear, one generation away from extinction.
electric cars are just another tool for the democrats to divide us.
the u.s.a. will not survive using green energy.
Does anyone now not understand that this whole environMENTAL nonsense is financed and bankrolled by Putin to convince us to stop energizing our countries not to mention our military.
Wonder what source of energy the ” green ” bunch think is going to be used to keep all those electric vehicles charged up? Since we have no airlines using an electric airplane it looks like AOC and her bunch would get their wish to eliminate airplanes.The Forrest Gump quote ” stupid is as stupid does ” fits all these left wing liberal democrats.
Don’t ever buy American, buy from communists like Putin, communist China, Iran and Venezuela. Biden should make school children start the day at school, by citing a new “Pledge of Allegiance”. “I Pledge Allegiance to the destruction of America. I Pledge Allegiance to the criminal deep state. We are the borg, we are the “collective”, resistance is futile.