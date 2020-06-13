Chris Green nearly died at a Wednesday night demonstration in Portsmouth, when a Confederate soldier statue pulled down by protesters landed on him, according to NBC News.

The victim’s wife of 13 years, Tonieh Brisbane-Green, said her husband flat-lined twice en route to the hospital after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Though she said she wasn’t at the demonstration, Brisbane-Green said her husband had his back to the falling statue and never saw it coming.

Brisbane-Green said doctor’s had to put her 45-year-old husband, a father of two, into a medically induced coma to perform emergency surgery. According to Brisbane-Green, doctors told her that Green, who was treated for a broken neck and a head injury, is lucky he wasn’t killed.

“It’s really hard to see him like that,” she said. “They were surprised he even made it because that thing is so heavy.”

Green was stable on Thursday, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

Protesters had reportedly been climbing on and vandalizing the monument throughout the day, which had some onlookers concerned.

Bolt cutters and hammers were used to remove muskets and swords from the statues’ hands as demonstrators chanted “No justice, no peace.”

A Go Fund me page for the victim’s surgery set up by organizer Rocky Hines and Black Lives Matter 757 has raised nearly $40,000. That page claims “Green was simply trying to get other individuals out of the way so they would not be hurt.”

Hines, who said he is in touch with Green’s family, told the Virginia-Pilot “We are responsible for this, and we need to right it in whatever way we can.”

Hines said he didn’t know Green prior to Wednesday, but had seen him around throughout the day of the protest.

The Greens have not decided whether or not they will pursue legal remedy from the city. Brisbane-Green said protesters “didn’t think” about which way the monument would fall once they toppled it.

Four Confederate soldier statues surrounding were decapitated at the rally, which NBC described as celebratory.

The monument reportedly sits at an intersection where slaves were whipped.

