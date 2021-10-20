The passengers on board a metro Philadelphia train who cops say filmed a man raping a stranger for over 30 minutes, before an off-duty transit worker eventually called 911, could now face criminal charges.
Fiston Ngoy, 35, was arrested and charged in the horrifying attack on Wednesday on board a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train near the suburb of Upper Darby.
Ngoy is a Congolese national present in the US illegally, according to a new report. He entered the US on a student visa in 2012, but remained after the visa was terminated in 2015 and was protected from deportation by the immigration system despite multiple convictions as recent as this May.
Court records show that Ngoy had multiple arrests dating back to 2015 and two misdemeanor convictions, one for controlled substances and one for sexual abuse.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Well there you go…an illegal alien…he falls under the Biden rule, all charges must be dropped, it is a well know fact that the law only applies to the us citizen’s….and most of the time only to Trump supporters….right?
EVERYONE of those sick cowards, who just STOOD BY, and watched/recorded, need to be CHARGED AS ACCESSORIES to that rape… AND ALL of them neeed to be swiftly publicly punished!….
What would our great-grandfathers have done?
They would have shot him on the spot.
They would’ve killed the son of a female dog.
Send him to the White House to meet Joe Biden.
Err…I don’t think that’s what’s meant by “brotherly love”……..
Fentanyl Floyd’s brother??
While deportation would be the easiest there is no guarantee that he won’t reenter the US. If he is sent back there must be a guarantee that he will be immediately locked up in the Congo. Since I doubt they’d give that sort of guarantee I’d say lock him up here for as many years as possible and then deport him. If he can rot in prison for 20-30 years all the better.
As for those who filmed and did nothing…where is your humanity? It is pretty clear that a large number of Americans, had they faced the atrocities of the Nazi regime, would have gladly handed people over and done absolutely NOTHING to stop any atrocities that they happened to see. Shame on those who did nothing.
A woman was being molested on a crowded bus in another country recently. A video showed other woman were hitting the molester and getting him off the bus. In Philadelphia someone helping the victim would be subject to liability and political mob action after being exposed in public by the media. Even a police officer can lose the job and go to prison for doing the job right. The result is that police and bystanders have been reluctant to perform.
That is why i favor a SWIFT public execution… AND Not just for him, but for the immigration judge, who LET HIM STAY!
put him down!
THANKS, Biden (and kaMAla)!
Gee, who could have predicted that there would be CRIMINALS among the TENS OF THOUSANDS of Illegal Aliens being allowed (encouraged) to violate our immigration laws?! Hint: EVERYONE (except Liberals)!
This is why i am SICK of these immigration judges.. START HOLDING them criminally accountable, for EVERY CRIMINAL ACT perpetrated by the illegal invader criminals THEY LET STAY IN OUR NATION….
Philadelphia? Passengers watched for 30 mins and filmed the monkey’s actions?? He could be Fentanyl Floyd’s brother.
It truly IS the end of times.
Every one of those cowards, need to get publicly flogged…..
Did they think they would be prosecuted themselves because Philadelphia is a sanctuary city that with a Soros purchased DA, so we are told? Regardless, everyone on that train should have stopped him…did he have a gun, a knife, a weapon of any kind? Has the sliminess of filming for Facebook & Twitter so wrapped our integrity that we won’t help another? Those who filmed the attack should show it at home to their Mothers, fathers, sons and daughters, and explain why they took part in a rape. Because, they did aid and abet this vile human being rape another human being.