The passengers on board a metro Philadelphia train who cops say filmed a man raping a stranger for over 30 minutes, before an off-duty transit worker eventually called 911, could now face criminal charges.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was arrested and charged in the horrifying attack on Wednesday on board a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train near the suburb of Upper Darby.

Ngoy is a Congolese national present in the US illegally, according to a new report. He entered the US on a student visa in 2012, but remained after the visa was terminated in 2015 and was protected from deportation by the immigration system despite multiple convictions as recent as this May.

Court records show that Ngoy had multiple arrests dating back to 2015 and two misdemeanor convictions, one for controlled substances and one for sexual abuse.

