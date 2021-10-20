The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers’ vaccination status.
The company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.
Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn’t show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.
In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the vaccination rule, the department said, calling the mandate a matter of public health to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement.
In-N-Out said it considered the enforcement requirement an intrusive and offensive measure that would force it to discriminate against customers.
The location has since reopened but without indoor dining.
In-N-Out was the only San Francisco restaurant that was closed for violating the mandate.
—-
Kudos !!!! It will take a lot more of this and the pushback must be made. This vaccination mandate crap has got to stop and it is this type of non-compliance that will make that happen.
Where are the antifa punks who supposedly are “anti-fascism”??
We didn’t have this fascist behavior when PRESIDENT TRUMP was in office.
ANTIFA is probably all FOR THIS level of fascism!
move some of these stores to the east cost .
they say you dont know what you got until its gone.
MOVE ALL stores out of commiefornia, period!
In-N-Out customers should take their orders, and sit in the streets in front of ALL city buildings! Hell, they can block traffic to the Golden Gate Bridge, for all I care!
Hey, maybe people should put In-N-Out bumper stickers (or signs) on their cars, then drive (side by side) down all the streets and highways in San Francisco (going EXACTLY the speed limit).
You want people (and companies) to obey the rules (and, presumably, the LAWS [except immigration laws])…. Fine. Then WE should FORCE everyone ELSE to obey traffic laws (speed limits).
Bottom line: We need to make life as PAINFUL as possible (by forcing those snotty liberals to live THEIR lives within the confines of the laws THEIR stupid lawmakers pass [presumably for ALL of us]).
You know by now, leftists NEVER CARE about following the laws they make for everyone else..
The SF Health Dept. is worried about people who may or may not be vaccinated going into an In-n-Out Burger joint and catching COVID as a serious health risk and threat. BUT they don’t seem the least concerned that their is human waste on their streets, drug needles in places adults, children, and pets can be infected with God knows what, and tent cities with rampant illness and risk to those who live there. Hey, they are even paying more than $65k (yes you read that right) to provide tents to homeless.
Talk about a mess and having skewed priorities.
Get the hell out of the bastion of simpletons, druggies and street shatters.
Chick-fil-A’s in-door dining is a ghost town while the double drive through wraps around the block! And the in-door dining room is wide open.
This is becoming a communist country and the leaders in Congress are responsible for the attack on our freedom We the People must stand and fight this is about our freedom of speech freedom of religion freedom from government control. If people hate our country for slavery guess what hate the countries that were selling their citizens beginning with Africa