As democrats continue to bulldoze their way towards passing H.R. 1, which would essentially federalize elections and rob states of their ability to implement election integrity measures, a survey shows that a majority of Americans, including a majority of black and hispanic voters, support voter ID.
Jason Snead, the Executive Director of the Honest Elections Project, sent a memo to members of Congress ahead of Wednesday’s hearing on the “For the People Act,” revealing that the overwhelming majority of voters support basic integrity measures like voter ID, Breitbart reports.
Contrary to the team-left narrative, a whopping 77 percent of Americans support requiring individuals to show a valid ID before casting a ballot, while only 15 percent oppose the idea.
These numbers don’t just come from republicans, though. 92 percent of republicans, 75 percent of independents and 63 percent of democrats support the measure.
The numbers are completely and utterly bipartisan.
And, a majority of black and Hispanic voters back the laws as well: 64 to 22 percent and 78 to 16 percent, respectively.
The survey also identified that over ¾ of low income voters “reject the notion that showing an ID is a ‘burden,’ despite frequent claims from the left.”
Several attorneys general warned in a letter to lawmakers that they will proceed with legal action if H.R. 1 becomes law, as it is unconstitutional.
“The Act would invert that constitutional structure, commandeer state resources, confuse and muddle elections procedures and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance,” the attorneys general wrote to House and Senate leaders, warning they will “seek legal remedies to protect the Constitution, the sovereignty of all states, our elections and the rights of our citizens.”
Considering the overwhelming majority of team-left voters support implementing voter ID, you’d think it would be common sense for lawmakers to hop on board.
The post Majority of Black and Hispanic Voters Support This Key Election Integrity Measure appeared first on Human Events.
