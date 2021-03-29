Former CNN digital producer Steve Krakuer urged his former employer to “step in” and stop anchor Don Lemon from spouting his “offensive” and “dangerous” rhetoric in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store that left 10 people dead, including a police officer, this week.

Lemon wasted no time in turning the tragedy into another left-wing diatribe to push for stricter gun control laws.

“Every single one of us is just playing the odds at this point. The odds that in a country of 325 million souls that we won’t be the ones who get hit by the next bullets that start flying. We won’t be the one that gets that phone call about someone you love who did. That phone call that changes your life,” Lemon said.

“But with every deadly shooting in this country, the odds get worse and worse. Are you really willing to keep playing those odds? Haven’t we learned after this year of pandemic, a year of loss of life, isolation, mass death of nearly 550,000 Americans that life is just that precious? If not now, when? When will we ever learn? I don’t want to have to say those words again,” Lemon continued.

That sparked Krakauer to ask CNN to “step in” before things get worse.

“Someone at CNN needs to step in. This hyperbole isn’t just offensive, it’s actually dangerous,” he tweeted.

As someone who's struggled with depression and suicide, it's offensive for Don to so callously say in this chyron that "every single one of us is just playing the odds at this point." Before a break, Don brings up the National Suicide Prevention Line….absolutely insulting. pic.twitter.com/9djuxnIXRE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2021

Lemon, along with his colleagues in the media and with the help of Democrats, continues to feed the American public the narrative that strict gun control laws will prevent tragedies like Boulder and Atlanta from occurring without providing any concrete proof hoping to capitalize on emotion rather than logic. CNN appears to be more than satisfied with being a part of this disinformation campaign.

