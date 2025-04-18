Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said Republicans have a “huge opportunity” to win the New York governor’s race and that she’s “honored” to be considered one of the Republican candidates.

Stefanik, 40, weighed in on the contest after reports emerged that she was exploring a bid for governor, but stopped short of announcing a bid.

“I think there are a lot of candidates that are in the mix,” Stefanik told NY1 on Wednesday evening when asked if she would be a better GOP nominee than Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.).

“I’m honored to have my name in the mix as well. I think we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fire Kathy Hochul once and for all. For so long, Democrats have had a one-party rule in Albany, and it has caused a decay in our state.”

Stefanik’s office did not immediately respond to NTD’s request for comment.

President Donald Trump chose Stefanik to serve as United Nations ambassador, but later pulled his nomination to help keep the already slim House GOP majority.

Stefanik has been a close ally of Trump and has defended his administration’s policies. In a statement on Truth Social on Wednesday, the president described the congresswoman as “GREAT.”

The New York congresswoman, who now serves as the House GOP chairwoman, cited a Marist poll backing up her claim that the GOP has a solid chance of winning the governor’s mansion in the Empire State. The poll found that 46 percent of New Yorkers disapprove of current Gov. Kathy Hochul, while just 39 percent approve.

“This latest bombshell polling proves what every New Yorker already knows: that we must FIRE Kathy Hochul in 2026 to SAVE NEW YORK,” Stefanik wrote in a Tuesday statement on X.

“Far Left policies have destroyed our great state causing businesses and families to flee from crushing high taxes, out of control regulations, inept fiscal mismanagement, wide open border sanctuary city policies putting illegals first and NYers last, and an out of control crime crisis due to Democrats’ failed bail reform defund the police policies. This polling shows that we can WIN & SAVE NEW YORK.”

The poll also shows 57 percent of New Yorkers surveyed do not want Hochul to run for re-election in 2026, including 40 percent of Democrats.

Meanwhile, Hochul is defending her role as the Democratic incumbent and vying for a second full term in office. While serving as lieutenant governor, Hochul stepped up to governor following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo in 2021 due to sexual harassment accusations and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hochul responded to the possible GOP challengers in the race and suggested that the candidates will be Trump allies.

“No matter who the GOP nominee is next year that I’m running against, it will be an extreme MAGA Republican, and I look forward to that fight,” the governor told reporters.

Stefanik claimed that many families and businesses have left New York under Hochul’s watch. But Hochul argued that she is working to make the state more affordable for everyday New Yorkers.

“I have a plan to cut taxes for anyone who makes less than $323,200, bringing rates to their lowest in 70 years,” the governor said on X.

The New York governor’s race is set for Nov. 3, 2026, which aligns with the midterm elections when all 435 seats in the House will be up for reelection.

